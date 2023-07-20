Move necessary because of police ban on its rallies, opposition says,

Source: Zimbabwe Opposition Turns to Door-to-Door Campaigns

Zimbabwe’s main opposition party, the Citizens Coalition for Change, has turned to door-to-door campaigning ahead of next month’s election, saying police are turning down its applications for public rallies. The police acknowledge refusing to authorize a number of opposition rallies but say they are also turning down requests to rally from the ruling party. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Harare. Camera: Blessing Chigwenhembe