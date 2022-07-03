Zimbabwe Permit Holders Association says there is no let off in court challenge on Special Permit

The Zimbabwe Permit Holders Association says it has not withdrawn its court challenge against the government’s decision to discontinue the Zimbabwe Special Permit. This after one of the applicants African Amity NPC withdrew due to intimidation. The South African government discontinued the special permit meant to regularise the stay of Zimbabweans. There are fears that this move will affect thousands of Zimbabweans who relied on the permits. The government says its doors remain open for constructive engagement with the affected Zimbabwean nationals. For more news, visit sabcnews.com and also #SABCNews on all Social Media platforms.



