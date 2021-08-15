Zimbabwe will clash against Ireland in a five-match T20I series and a three-match ODI series which will be followed by three T20Is against Scotland.

Source: Zimbabwe to tour Ireland and Scotland in August-September

Their tour of Ireland will commence on 27 August starting off with the T20I series. The first two matches will take place at Clontarf on 27 and 29 August. The next three matches will take place at Bready on 1,2 and 4 September.

The three ODIs will be hosted by Stormont on 8, 12 and 13 September, which will be a part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.

Zimbabwe will then travel to Edinburgh to take on Scotland for the three-match T20I series. The matches are scheduled to take place on 15, 17 and 19 September.

The Zimbabwe women’s team will also play hosts to Thailand in a three-match T20I and a four-match ODI series. The T20 matches will take place in Harare on August 27, 29 and 30 which will be followed by the ODI matches.