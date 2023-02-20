Source: Zimbabwe Vigil Diary: 18th February 2023

https://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/52696147167/sizes/m/

Today the Vigil met outside the Zimbabwe Embassy to continue our protest against the human rights abuse and lack of democracy in Zimbabwe. As the 2023 elections in Zimbabwe approach, this becomes more essential as the violence of the Zanu PF regime against the opposition increases. To combat this, our partner organisation Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe is organising a walk on Saturday 1st April to raise funds for voter registration mobilisation and education to ensure all eligible citizens exercise their right to vote without fear or manipulation. See ‘Events and Notices’ for details.

Thanks to those who came today: Kudzai Chikowore, Enniah Dube, Delice Gavazah, Jonathan Kariwo, Philip Maponga, Charles Mararirakwenda, Patricia Masamba, Locadia Meda, Fulya Felicity Turkmen and Rose Benton and special thanks to Kudzai and Locadia for bringing the Vigil paraphernalia and to Patricia taking it away. For photos, check: https://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/albums/72177720306112509.

For Vigil pictures check: http://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/. Please note: Vigil photos can only be downloaded from our Flickr website.

Events and Notices:

Next Vigil meeting outside the Zimbabwe Embassy. Saturday 4 th March from 2 – 5 pm. We meet on the first and third Saturdays of every month. On other Saturdays the virtual Vigil will run.

Saturday 4 March from 2 – 5 pm. We meet on the first and third Saturdays of every month. On other Saturdays the virtual Vigil will run. ROHR Fundraising Walk for a Free, Fair and Credible Election in Zimbabwe . Saturday 1st April. ROHR UK chapter will embark on a 13-mile sponsored walk, starting at Leytonstone at 9 am and ending at the Vigil, to raise funds for voter registration mobilisation and education to ensure all eligible citizens exercise their right to vote without fear or manipulation.

. Saturday 1st April. ROHR UK chapter will embark on a 13-mile sponsored walk, starting at Leytonstone at 9 am and ending at the Vigil, to raise funds for voter registration mobilisation and education to ensure all eligible citizens exercise their right to vote without fear or manipulation. The Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe (ROHR) is the Vigil’s partner organisation based in Zimbabwe. ROHR grew out of the need for the Vigil to have an organisation on the ground in Zimbabwe which reflected the Vigil’s mission statement in a practical way. ROHR in the UK actively fundraises through membership subscriptions, events, sales etc to support the activities of ROHR in Zimbabwe. Please note that the official website of ROHR Zimbabwe is http://www.rohrzimbabwe.org/. Any other website claiming to be the official website of ROHR in no way represents us.

is the Vigil’s partner organisation based in Zimbabwe. ROHR grew out of the need for the Vigil to have an organisation on the ground in Zimbabwe which reflected the Vigil’s mission statement in a practical way. ROHR in the UK actively fundraises through membership subscriptions, events, sales etc to support the activities of ROHR in Zimbabwe. Please note that the official website of ROHR Zimbabwe is http://www.rohrzimbabwe.org/. Any other website claiming to be the official website of ROHR in no way represents us. The Vigil’s book ‘Zimbabwe Emergency’ is based on our weekly diaries. It records how events in Zimbabwe have unfolded as seen by the diaspora in the UK. It chronicles the economic disintegration, violence, growing oppression and political manoeuvring – and the tragic human cost involved. It is available at the Vigil. All proceeds go to the Vigil and our sister organisation the Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe’s work in Zimbabwe. The book is also available from Amazon.

is based on our weekly diaries. It records how events in Zimbabwe have unfolded as seen by the diaspora in the UK. It chronicles the economic disintegration, violence, growing oppression and political manoeuvring – and the tragic human cost involved. It is available at the Vigil. All proceeds go to the Vigil and our sister organisation the Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe’s work in Zimbabwe. The book is also available from Amazon. Facebook pages:

Vigil : https ://www.facebook.com/zimbabwevigil

ROHR: https://www.facebook.com/Restoration-of-Human-Rights-ROHR-Zimbabwe-International-370825706588551/

ZAF: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Zimbabwe-Action-Forum-ZAF/490257051027515