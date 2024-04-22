Source: Zimbabwe Vigil Diary 20th April 2024
Another Vigil today continued our protest against the human rights abuse and lack of democracy in Zimbabwe. This week, Zimbabwe marked 44 years of independence from former colonial masters, Britain.
So, Thursday, 18 April 2024, saw thousands of people throng Murambinda, in Manicaland province, the venue for the official celebration, this year. Notable figures from the now splintered and disorientated opposition movement (MDCs, CCC, NCA, etc) also attended, ostensibly to try and fit in. Amid pomp and flare, there were joyous scenes from mostly ZANU PF supporters and their acolytes, and even more so, their leadership.
This, however, drew a lot of anger when juxtaposed with the realities of the suffering currently endured by the generality of the people of Zimbabwe, from all fronts. In the UK, Zimbabwe Vigil activists painted a gloomy picture of Zimbabwe’s so-called ’44 years of Independence’.
One said, “If there was true Independence, why are millions of Zimbabweans in the diaspora’; ‘It’s because Zimbabwe is now a family owned Private Limited Company, by Vene, (Mnangagwa’s family and associates)’ another one added. Yet another activist voiced concern over why people in Zimbabwe lived in fear – ‘they can’t assemble or express themselves freely, people continue to be killed, tortured or disappeared like we are still under white minority rule’. ‘We are not independent!’, another said.
One wonders, therefore, if Independence was all about the freedom to choose who the new Zimbabwe’s colonial masters are (Chinese) or the freedom to create a new currency every 4/5 years, kill it and bring another one! And only to leave the masses poorer and confused!
It is, therefore, no wonder that the new currency, the ZiG, is currently being resisted by many in Zimbabwe, as it is widely seen as a ploy to mop up any loose US dollars from the ordinary people into their (leaders’) pockets.
For this reason, Vigil activists have vowed to continue raising awareness on the Zimbabwe crisis and the human rights situation.
