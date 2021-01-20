Source: Zimbabwe’s mineral exports up 27 pct in 2020 – Xinhua | English.news.cn

HARARE (Xinhua) — Zimbabwe’s mineral exports, excluding gold and silver, rose 27 percent in 2020, according to the Minerals Marketing Authority of Zimbabwe (MMCZ).

Earnings from these exports totaled 2.4 billion U.S. dollars, well above the target of 1.86 billion dollars, The Herald newspaper reported on Monday, quoting MMCZ general manager Tongai Muzenda.

The better performance puts Zimbabwe in good stead to achieve a 12 billion U.S. dollar mining economy by 2023, Muzenda said.

The mining sector is Zimbabwe’s largest foreign currency earner, accounting for 70 percent of the country’s export receipts.

It is also one of the few sectors of the economy that has continued to operate unhindered during lockdown periods that have been imposed by the government since last March, when the country reported its first cases of COVID-19 pandemic.