Source: ZIMSEC’s monopoly to supply science equipment faces scrutiny – #Asakhe – CITE

Companies previously contracted by the Zimbabwe School Examination Council (ZIMSEC) to supply laboratory equipment have raised concerns over the exam body’s ability to deliver science materials after it rescheduled the final examination dates for Biology and Combined Science practical papers to the end of November.

ZIMSEC announced in August that it will be the sole supplier of science chemicals and consumables for exams beginning in November 2023, a move that industry players deemed unfair and likely to drive many out of business.

Some industry players predicted “chaos” as they expressed doubt about ZIMSEC’s ability to deliver high-quality supplies and meet the needs of every school in the country on time.

These suppliers believe they have been vindicated after ZIMSEC rescheduled the dates for Combined Science Practicals including Biology allegedly for both Ordinary and Advanced Level, to November 28 and 29.

However, ZIMSEC has denied that it failed to deliver and has adjusted the exam timetable to relieve pressure on distribution while also accommodating candidates.

“Only Biology was moved. Combined Science had already been shifted at the beginning of the examination to the 29th for O’ Level,” said ZIMSEC spokesperson Nicky Dlamini in an interview with CITE.

Dlamini asserted that when ZIMSEC rescheduled the dates, it explained that it was part of security measures implemented this year, which included the distribution of examination material such as chemicals for science practicals.

“So in order for the logistics of making sure that all centres have their chemicals on time and are able to run the examinations because there was a clash of two, we have rescheduled them to allow for candidates to be comfortable to write their practicals,” she said.

Dlamini also dismissed allegations that the reasons for rescheduling the exams were due to failure of distributing the chemicals.

“Well, if it was failure to supply chemicals, then how come we had a Physics examination last week and we had a Chemistry examination last week, all of which we distributed chemicals. This week as well, we did have Chemistry and Physics and ZIMSEC distributed chemicals,” said the spokesperson.

“We would never jeopardise candidates. Remember that constitutionally, these are children under 18. There’s nothing that ZIMSEC does that is to jeopardise the candidates in any sort of way.”

The ZIMSEC spokesperson also stated that Combined Science Paper Three was within the first week of examinations when candidates started writing.

“If you will recall or are aware of our timetable that is when all high stakes papers were written and having realised that not only the distribution model, but also the pressure on the candidates, we considered that and rescheduled that combined science paper. So what ZIMSEC has done this year has been absolutely in consideration of the candidate, including avoiding any leakages and malpractices as much as possible. So that candidates are not traumatised in any sort of way,” Dlamini said.

However, industry players are skeptical, claiming ZIMSEC’s decision to be the only supplier smacked of corruption, with ‘someone’ receiving a tender because the business was profitable during exam season.

ZIMSEC had published this decision in Circular 24 of 2023 where it stated that beginning with the November 2023 examination sessions, it will supply science chemicals and consumables to all schools.