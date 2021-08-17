Source: ZITF Postponed To 21-24 September | FULL TEXT – Pindula News

The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) company has once again postponed this year’s exhibition edition in line with level four national lockdown.

ZITF had been scheduled to run from August 23 to 25 and last week ZITF management said that only fully vaccinated exhibitors with COVID-19 PCR certificates obtained within 48 hours would be admitted in this year’s edition.

However, in a statement this Tuesday, ZITF said the exhibition has been moved forward to 21-24 September 2021.

Pindula News is publishing a statement issued by ZITF board chairman Busisa Moyo on Tuesday, 17 September 2021: