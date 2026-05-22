Source: Ziyambi’s MP secret vote denial confirms CAB3 is an artificial elite project disconnected from ordinary Zimbabweans
The decision by Parliament to ban a secret ballot for the Constitutional Amendment (No. 3) Bill (CAB3) is a stark, public confession of fear.
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By forcing members of parliament and senators to physically divide the House into visible groups of “yes” and “no,” the architects of this amendment have inadvertently signaled to the entire nation that they do not trust their own representatives.
This move strips away the carefully constructed façade of popular support, revealing a deep-seated panic within the ruling establishment.
It proves beyond a shadow of a doubt that those driving this constitutional overhaul are fully aware that their agenda lacks genuine legitimacy, not just among the broader Zimbabwean public, but within the very walls of the ruling ZANU-PF party itself.
For months, the narrative pushed by proponents of CAB3 has been one of national consensus and democratic alignment.
However, the political gymnastics deployed to evade a national referendum told a completely different story.
The Zimbabwean Constitution is clear: any amendment that extends the length of time a person may hold or occupy public office—whether by lengthening a term or altering election cycles to favor an incumbent—cannot benefit the sitting president without passing the ultimate test of a public referendum.
The frantic search for legal loopholes and procedural workarounds to bypass this constitutional guardrail was the first major symptom of apprehension.
If an initiative truly carries the mandate of the people, its champions do not spend their energy figuring out how to hide it from the voters.
This anxiety makes perfect sense when viewed against the backdrop of the ruling party’s fractured internal dynamics.
The fiction of a unified front was already dismantled during the last two harmonized elections, where a glaring statistical anomaly exposed deep internal resistance: the president consistently received fewer votes than his own party’s parliamentary candidates.
The president’s complete lack of grassroots popular support was plain to see.
This voting pattern was a silent, democratic rebellion from within ZANU-PF’s own base.
The fear of a secret ballot on CAB3 is a direct continuation of that anxiety.
The party leadership knows that if MPs were granted the privacy of a secret vote—sheltered from the immediate wrath of party enforcers—many would vote to kill the Bill to protect their own political futures and appease their disgruntled constituencies.
The enforcement of a public division in parliament also confirms what civil society and independent observers noted during the recent public hearings on CAB3.
The state media portrayed these hearings as an outpouring of public enthusiasm for the amendment.
In reality, the crowds were systematically bussed in, tightly coached on their talking points, and motivated by transactional promises of fast food and trinkets.
Real, organic public participation does not require logistics networks to transport cheering squads.
The sudden insistence on an open, public vote in parliament is the ultimate admission that the state-managed enthusiasm of the public hearings cannot be replicated among legislators without the heavy hand of overt coercion.
By invoking the logic of a “party parliament system” and weaponizing the role of chief whips to justify the elimination of privacy, the political leadership has effectively reduced elected representatives to mere voting machines.
The argument that MPs must blindly follow party directives, regardless of their conscience or the desires of the people who elected them, subverts the foundational principles of representative democracy.
A chief whip’s role should be to build consensus and organize legislative strategy, not to act as a political prison guard enforcing compliance under threat of expulsion.
Forcing legislators to stand up and be counted under the watchful eyes of party enforcers is not an exercise in democratic transparency; it is a calculated strategy of intimidation designed to eliminate dissent before a single vote is cast.
Ultimately, this heavy-handed tactic exposes the profound vulnerability of the entire CAB3 project.
Political projects built on genuine popular support do not require the suspension of the secret ballot to succeed.
They do not rely on public displays of forced loyalty to pass through a legislature.
The refusal to grant privacy to MPs is an acknowledgement that the amendment is an artificial elite project, disconnected from the realities and aspirations of ordinary Zimbabweans who are grappling with severe economic hardships.
When the history of this constitutional era is written, this moment will be remembered as the point where the illusion of consensus completely shattered.
By blocking a secret vote, the drivers of CAB3 have achieved the exact opposite of what they intended.
Instead of demonstrating strength and total control, they have broadcasted their insecurity to the world.
They have shown that they are terrified of the truth, terrified of their own MPs, and acutely aware that if left to their own free will, the people’s representatives would reject an unpopular piece of legislation.
It is a defining moment of exposure that leaves the push for constitutional manipulation stripped of any remaining pretense of democratic legitimacy.
- Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. To directly receive his articles please join his WhatsApp Channel on: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaqprWCIyPtRnKpkHe08
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