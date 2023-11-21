Source: ZLHR acts on constitutional delinquency as Mnangagwa rescinds Sibanda’s appointment into a Zanu PF politburo

IN A major climb down, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has rescinded the appointment of Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander General Philip Valerio Sibanda into the ruling ZANU PF political party’s Politburo after a human rights lawyer protested against his illegal and unconstitutional conduct and threatened to sue him for delinquency.