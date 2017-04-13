Source: Brainworks featured in LSE’s inaugural Companies to Inspire Africa report | The Financial Gazette April 11, 2017

SEVERAL Zimbabwean companies are featured in the London Stock Exchange’s Companies to Inspire Africa 2017 report, which was released last week to demonstrate breadth and diversity of African business.

The report identifies 343 companies from 42 African countries as the continent’s most exciting and dynamic small businesses.

Some of the companies featured in this report include Brainworks Capital, Cairns and Metallon Corp.

Xavier Rolet, Chief Executive, London Stock Exchange Group said the report follows the success of research focused on the UK and European SMEs.

“For the first time ever, we have identified hundreds of Africa’s most inspirational and dynamic private companies. The report demonstrates the huge role that small and medium sized enterprises are playing as the driving force behind African economies: developing skills, creating high quality jobs and delivering growth.

“London Stock Exchange has made it our mission for over 300 years to support access to growth capital for small and large companies in all parts of the world. We are proud to play our part in this great economic journey by shining a light on Africa’s success stories. We are also continuing to work in partnership with African stock exchanges to help develop robust, efficient and transparent capital markets to raise finance for companies like the ones listed in this report and thousands of others to realise their potential.

Brainworks non-executive director George Manyere said, “We believe that the publication, will bring further visibility to Brainworks in Zimbabwe and globally, and provide the company with the opportunity to access the globally-minded investor base in Europe, many of whom are seeking exposure to new geographies and opportunities. It also highlights the prominence of Brainworks as a rising African business and provides an invaluable opportunity for building an international media and investor profile,” Manyere was also part of panel discussions at the launch last week.

The report was produced in partnership with African Development Bank Group, CDC Group and PwC who contributed their expertise to the report, and is sponsored by Citi, Diamond Bank and FTI Consulting.

London Stock Exchange Group has a long history of supporting the development of African capital markets and investment in African companies.

Key stats in the report

#vThere are currently 9 African sovereign bonds listed in London, from Gabon, Ghana, Namibia, Nigeria and Zambia

# There are 107 African companies listed or trading on London Stock Exchange – more than on any other international stock exchange.

# These companies have a total market capitalization of over US$155 billion, and in the last 10 years have raised more than $26 billion on our markets.

# Seplat was the first Nigerian company to simultaneously dual list equity shares in London and Nigeria in April 2014

# In March 2016, LSEG established an Africa Advisory Group, bringing together 12 distinguished business leaders, policymakers and investors from across Africa, to discuss the challenges and opportunities presented by the development of the continent’s capital markets.

# In June 2014, LSEG signed a strategic agreement with Casablanca Stock Exchange to share its expertise on the full exchange business chain, from listing to trading, and from clearing to settlement and custody with a commitment to position Casablanca’s capital markets and financial infrastructure as a regional hub.

# LSEG market infrastructure technology is deployed in more 12 African markets, including Botswana Stock Exchange, Casablanca Stock Exchange and Johannesburg Stock Exchange

Companies to Inspire Africa is part of LSEG’s broader support campaign for ambitious SMEs which includes ELITE, the innovative programme now counting almost 500 international businesses. – FinX