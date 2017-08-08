Source: Dokora apologises to Senate – DailyNews Live

Staff Writer 7 August 2017

HARARE – Primary and Secondary Education minister Lazarus Dokora has

unreservedly apologised to the Senate for giving false evidence that he

never gave schools a directive to transfer fees into a government account.

MDC senator Tholakele Khumalo had recommended that senators “formally

admonish” Dokora for giving misleading evidence after he denied claims

that he gave a directive to transfer School Development Committee (SDCs)

funds into the government-held School Services Fund (SSF).

“He acknowledged that he had since been advised that indeed some schools

had transferred the SDC funds to the SSF account prematurely,” Senate

president Edna Madzongwe said.

“The minister tendered his unreserved apologies to honourable Senator

Khumalo and to the Senate which was accepted.

“In view of the minister’s explanation, I therefore, rule that the

minister had acted in good faith in his earlier statement and had

unreservedly apologised to the Senate and hence it is no longer necessary

to make a ruling on the matter.”