Dokora apologises to Senate

Staff Writer 7 August 2017
HARARE – Primary and Secondary Education minister Lazarus Dokora has
unreservedly apologised to the Senate for giving false evidence that he
never gave schools a directive to transfer fees into a government account.
MDC senator Tholakele Khumalo had recommended that senators “formally
admonish” Dokora for giving misleading evidence after he denied claims
that he gave a directive to transfer School Development Committee (SDCs)
funds into the government-held School Services Fund (SSF).
“He acknowledged that he had since been advised that indeed some schools
had transferred the SDC funds to the SSF account prematurely,” Senate
president Edna Madzongwe said.
“The minister tendered his unreserved apologies to honourable Senator
Khumalo and to the Senate which was accepted.
“In view of the minister’s explanation, I therefore, rule that the
minister had acted in good faith in his earlier statement and had
unreservedly apologised to the Senate and hence it is no longer necessary
to make a ruling on the matter.”
COMMENTS
Grace.
Robert?
When is a lie not a lie.
I give up.
When it is made in good faith.
Oh, Robert.