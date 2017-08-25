Source: Gokwe regains place as top cotton producer – DailyNews Live

Andrew Kunambura 25 August 2017

HARARE – Gokwe has regained its lost status as the country’s principal

cotton producing district after delivering a staggering 31 million kg of

the crop so far.

Statistics released by the Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA) for

August show that 60 million kg of the cash crop was delivered to the

Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco) as at August 4, with Gokwe District

contributing 51 percent of that.

This is a vast improvement from the 19 million kg that were delivered

during the same period last year, suggesting that the industry is on the

rebound following years of poor production mainly related to shortage of

funds and a global trade crunch.

Deliveries are expected to improve over the next three months as more

farmers bring their crop in.

Government, through the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe provided free inputs

under the Presidential Input Scheme, covering 300 000 hectares, worth $43

million.

Gokwe outdid other traditional cotton producing districts in the country

such as Mbire, which is second with a 7,8 million kg (13 percent) output

and Chiredzi, which is in third place after delivering 4,2 million kg

(seven percent).

Kadoma has contributed 3,6 million kg (six percent) while Chipinge has

delivered five percent of the crop, an equivalent of 3 million kg.

Mt Darwin and Mwenezi districts, in Mashonaland Central and Masvingo

provinces respectively, contributed three percent each, equivalent to 1,8

million kg.

Rushinga has delivered 1,2 milliom kg (two percent).

Other cotton-producing districts, namely Bikita, Zaka, Guruve, Mutoko,

Bindura, Makonde, Kariba, Hurungwe and Buhera have contributed 600 000 kg

(one percent) each.

In recent years, there has been a significant drop in the production of

the crop, mainly due to lack of financial support. Most farmers had also

given up on the crop after failing to access payments on delivering their

crop.

The situation was further compounded by a downward trend in cotton prices

on the global market.

The cotton business sprung back to life during the last cropping season

when government obtained a $26 million input grant from the Chinese

government and from leading foreign companies China-Africa Cotton Zimbabwe

(Pvt) Limited, Sinotex and Sinozim Cotton Holdings.

The capital injection has allowed government to set the cotton producer

price at a lucrative $0,48 cents per kilogramme and added differential

prices as incentives, underlining the fact that local cotton prices have

rebounded in line with global trends.