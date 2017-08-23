Source: MDC urges Zuma to stop xenophobia attacks – DailyNews Live
Staff Writer 23 August 2017
HARARE – Morgan Tsvangirai’s MDC has urged new Southern African
Development Community (Sadc) chairperson Jacob Zuma to end xenophobic
violence that have killed hundreds of African migrants and displaced tens
of thousands.
This comes after Southern African heads of State handed the rotating
chairmanship of Sadc to president Zuma at the just-ended regional summit
in Pretoria.
Foreigners have been periodically driven from their homes across South
Africa by mobs who have stabbed, clubbed and burnt migrants, whom they
accuse of taking jobs and fuelling crime.
Millions of Zimbabweans have settled into the Diaspora in neighbouring
countries such as South Africa, Botswana and Namibia as they escaped both
political persecution and the economic meltdown back home.
“Occasionally, Zimbabweans living in the Diaspora, particularly in South
Africa, have been unfortunate victims of xenophobic attacks,” MDC
spokesperson Obert Gutu said in a statement yesterday.
“The MDC would like to call upon Sadc to ensure that the scourge of
xenophobia is totally eliminated from the Sadc region.”
