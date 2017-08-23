Source: MDC urges Zuma to stop xenophobia attacks – DailyNews Live

Staff Writer 23 August 2017

HARARE – Morgan Tsvangirai’s MDC has urged new Southern African

Development Community (Sadc) chairperson Jacob Zuma to end xenophobic

violence that have killed hundreds of African migrants and displaced tens

of thousands.

This comes after Southern African heads of State handed the rotating

chairmanship of Sadc to president Zuma at the just-ended regional summit

in Pretoria.

Foreigners have been periodically driven from their homes across South

Africa by mobs who have stabbed, clubbed and burnt migrants, whom they

accuse of taking jobs and fuelling crime.

Millions of Zimbabweans have settled into the Diaspora in neighbouring

countries such as South Africa, Botswana and Namibia as they escaped both

political persecution and the economic meltdown back home.

“Occasionally, Zimbabweans living in the Diaspora, particularly in South

Africa, have been unfortunate victims of xenophobic attacks,” MDC

spokesperson Obert Gutu said in a statement yesterday.

“The MDC would like to call upon Sadc to ensure that the scourge of

xenophobia is totally eliminated from the Sadc region.”