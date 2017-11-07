Mnangagwa fired

Source: Mnangagwa fired | Daily News

6 November 2017

HARARE – President Robert Mugabe has fired Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Announcing his dismissal on Monday afternoon, Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo said Mnangagwa had been “relieved of his duties because he had become inconsistent in the discharge of his duties”.

More details to follow.

  Reverend 2 hours
    Reverend 2 hours

    Great! This is going to cause an irreparable split in Zpf and I bet Munangagwa will either join another party or start his own and take his supporters with him as well as the military under his pal Chiwenge. Getting interesting!!

