Mujuru, Biti rift widens

Tendai Kamhungira 2 October 2017

HARARE – The rift between leaders of the National People’s Party (NPP) and

the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has widened, highlighting the poisoned

political atmosphere under which Zimbabwe’s opposition parties are trying

to negotiate a grand coalition ahead of next year’s polls.

For long considered to have Joice Mujuru’s ear even when she was President

Robert Mugabe’s deputy, PDP leader Tendai Biti was touted among

influential figures capable of prevailing on the NPP president to join the

MDC Alliance, led by Morgan Tsvangirai.

But since the formation of the MDC Alliance that brought together seven

parties, including Biti’s PDP, Mujuru has been drifting away from the

former Finance minister.

She has previously been accused of creating confusion in PDP by

clandestinely working with Biti’s secretary-general, Gorden Moyo, which

Mujuru denies.

The tipping point came last week when Moyo and some PDP officials

announced the sacking of Biti from the party, replacing him with Lucia

Matibenga. It is being alleged that the decision was reached at a meeting

held at Samuel Sipepa Nkomo’s house.

Sipepa Nkomo is Mujuru’s deputy.

Since then, a bitter fallout has emerged, which has seen the two engaging

in a serious war of words.

Biti was first to throw the punch, claiming at a press conference soon

after a PDP national governing council meeting last Friday that Mujuru was

still Zanu PF, a claim that has angered Mujuru and her camp.

“I think our colleagues in the other side (NPP) have the culture of Zanu

(Zanu PF), which is the culture of scotched earth.

“I have been negotiating with the NPP for the last two years and I came to

a conclusion one day that yes, they are in the opposition to the extent

that they are excluded from Zanu PF but we can never take away Zanu PF in

them,” Biti was quoted saying.

Mujuru, through her spokesperson, who is also the party’s

secretary-general Gift Nyandoro, hit back at Biti, opening fresh fissures

in the opposition which is seeking to work together ahead of the 2018

elections.

Nyandoro described claims by Biti that Mujuru has maintained Zanu PF blood

as unfortunate saying such behaviour exhibits perennial student activism

trapped in bodies of adults.

“How many times has such leadership visited Mujuru’s homestead begging her

and her party to form an alliance for purposes of what Mujuru has clearly

seen to be ego-based objectives with sole purposes of looking for donor

funding instead of the real cause of liberating Zimbabweans?”

Nyandoro said NPP notes with concern a display of political kindergarten

mentality by self-overrated and so-called champions of democracy in the

Zimbabwean opposition trenches by individuals who exude an abominable

sense of self-entitlement and monopoly as to who qualifies to stand

against Zanu PF in 2018 elections.

“The deceit, ill-conceived and exaggerated political intelligence has

turned desperate politicians overnight to be judges of the persona of

Mujuru’s leadership and the integrity of NPP.

“Such misplaced comments and behaviour leave a sour taste in the mouth of

every right-thinking Zimbabwean and democrat, more importantly when they

emanate from self-super-rated politicians who are desperate to revive

political careers which are without doubt facing extinction and want

everyone to believe that they are `Mr we know it all’ of Zimbabwean

politics.

“Put simply; there is naked difference between purposive and well-meaning

coalition and revival of one’s political career in the face of ultimate

defeat,” Nyandoro said.

The opposition is seeking to form a grand coalition that will battle it

out with President Robert Mugabe’s Zanu PF party in next year’s elections.

However, this latest wrangle between the two parties is likely to stand in

the way of an all-inclusive coalition.

Already, seven other parties including PDP and Tsvangirai’s MDC are part

of a grouping called MDC Alliance formed in August in the spirit of

working together in the 2018 elections.

Ironically, Tsvangirai wants to work with Mujuru, who is not yet part of

the MDC Alliance, which might create an awkward situation should these

parties decide to join forces.

On allegations that the NPP had a hand in PDP’s split, Nyandoro said his

party will not be drawn into the internal affairs of the PDP.

“Instead of telling the country the truth as it is and take charge of

consequences; no side show of maligning the able leadership of Mujuru and

her party will ever assist such tragedy of political mal-functioning.

“NPP refuses to be a referee of other parties’ internal processes. NPP

urges such distorted mentality to take charge of their own issues for such

behaviour is no different from a man who blames the husband next door for

his failure to impregnate his own wife,” Nyandoro said.