Source: Mutodi freed on bail – DailyNews Live

Tendai Kamhungira 24 August 2017

HARARE – Businessman and Zanu PF official Energy Mutodi was finally

granted bail yesterday by the High Court, to end his miserable stay in

remand prison where he had been confined for nearly two weeks.

The musician-cum politician was granted $100 bail after the State conceded

to his release.

Mutodi is facing charges of undermining the authority of President and

causing disaffection among members of the defence forces.

The charges arose from his Facebook post in which he warned the

93-year-old President Robert Mugabe of the consequences of mishandling the

Zanu PF succession by intimating that failure could trigger a military

coup.

Prosecutor Tapiwa Kasema initially opposed the bail appeal but judge

Felistas Chatukuta asked him to justify his reasons.

Chatukuta said the arguments proffered by the State were in adequate and

lacked the principles justifying bail denial.

“I will concede that the applicant (Mutodi) may be granted bail in terms

of the draft,” Kasema admitted.

Mutodi was ordered to report every Friday to the police, as part of his

bail conditions.

The matter had been previously postponed on two occasions to facilitate

the provision of a record of proceedings from the Harare Magistrates’

Courts, forcing the businessman-cumpolitician to endure two weekends

behind bars.

He had been in remand prison after Harare provincial magistrate Elisha

Singano denied him bail on the basis that he would abscond if released.