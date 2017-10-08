Politburo meets Wednesday

Zanu-PF’s Politburo will meet this Wednesday at the ruling party’s national headquarters in Harare, a senior official has said.

Last night, Zanu-PF National Secretary for Administration Dr Ignatius Chombo told The Sunday Mail that Politburo members were advised to be at the venue by 10am.

The Politburo meeting comes at a time Zanu-PF has been conducting education campaigns on Biometric Voter Registration, which goes full-scale this week.

The ruling party is also in the process of crafting a winning formula for elections expected next year and is now preparing for its National Annual People’s Conference slated for December in Gwanda.

