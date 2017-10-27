Source: Tsvangirai’s health a non issue: Ncube – NewsDay Zimbabwe October 27, 2017

MDC leader, Welshman Ncube has insisted MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai is the MDC Alliance presidential candidate despite battling ill heath, adding discussion surrounding the latter’s health status is unwarranted.

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

Addressing journalists in Bulawayo on Wednesday, Ncube, who is the MDC Alliance spokesperson, said coalition partners were in agreement Tsvangirai “remains the best foot forward”, adding: “We will campaign for him without hesitation, without qualification and unconditionally.”

MDC-T Bulawayo South legislator, Eddie Cross sparked debate recently after he urged Tsvangirai to quit active party politics because of ill health. Cross said Tsvangirai was struggling with treatment and was possibly unfit to stand in elections, but Ncube said the alliance had faith in the former Prime Minister and trade union leader.

Cross said Tsvangirai’s family wanted the MDC-T leader to stand down on health grounds amid reports of intense jockeying to take over the presidency of the party ahead of the 2018 general elections.

“It is such a great pity that in our country we now lack the decency of humanity, whether we are in politics or outside politics, as people imbued in a conversation like that while someone is unwell. I just find it astonishing,” Ncube said.

“We should not have a conversation like that at all. It’s in bad taste, it’s unAfrican…this is not the right thing to do. As an alliance, we remain very focused. That, historically in terms of support base, in terms of experience, president Tsvangirai remains our best foot forward. There is no doubt that we will campaign for him without hesitation, without qualification and unconditionally and will not engage in such a debate.”

Tsvangirai was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016, and has been undergoing chemotherapy in neighbouring South Africa.

Ncube insisted the MDC Alliance coalition partners were extending energies towards campaigning for Tsvangirai and not debating his health status.