West Indies name unchanged squad for Zimbabwe tour

“The lessons learnt on that tour augurs well for the individual players and the team’s continued development as a whole and we wish them well on the Tour of Zimbabwe.”

West Indies will begin their tour with a three-day warm-up game against Zimbabwe A, which begins on October 15 at the Bulawayo Athletic Club. The Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo will host both Tests, the first Test beginning on October 21 and the second on November 2.