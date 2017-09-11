Lincoln Towindo

Preparations for the 17th Zanu-PF Annual National People’s Conference have begun with fund-raising activities for the event set to commence over the next few weeks marked by a breakfast meeting.

Source: Zanu-PF begins conference preps | The Sunday Mail Sep 10, 2017

The annual event, which is slated for Gwanda, Matabeleland South, is set to attract over 6 500 delegates with deliberations being centred around the economy and general elections expected next year.

Zimbabwe goes to the polls next year and the ruling party indaba in December is expected to set the tone for the plebiscite. Over 3 200 attendees will be party delegates while the rest will be drawn from affiliate organisations.

Sub-committees responsible for finance, health, transport, agenda, social welfare, information and publicity, have already been set up to conduct various logistical support for the event. The party indaba is hosted by provinces on a rotational basis with Matabeleland South being this year’s pick after Masvingo last year.

Senior ruling party officials told The Sunday Mail last week that the event will be historic. Zanu-PF national spokesperson Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo said: “Preparations for the 17th Annual National People’s Conference are well underway with the national coordinating committee having already met twice to prepare for indaba.

“The conference will be held early December in Gwanda, Matabeleland South province. “A provincial coordinating committee focusing on the conference is already assiduously working to ensure that the conference will be a success.

“We expect to host 3 260 delegates and a further 3 300 party members from affiliate organisations to bring us to around 6 500 people attending the conference.

“The fund-raising committee has already started fund-raising activities with a breakfast meeting to be held soon. Secretary for Administration Dr Ignatius Chombo said preparations began two months ago.

“We are two months into the preparations of the 17th National People’s Conference which will be held in Matabeleland South. “The venue has been identified although I cannot disclose that at the moment. “Fund-raising and other related activities are already in full swing and the Commissariat Department is also in the process of identifying delegates for the conference.”

The Zanu-PF National People’s Conference is mandated to receive and consider reports of the Central Committee on behalf of Congress.

It also declares the President of the party elected at Congress as the State Presidential candidate for the party.