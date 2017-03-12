Source: $14 million mobilised for road repairs – Sunday News Mar 12, 2017

Nozibelo Maphosa/Nokukhanya Moyo, Sunday News Reporters

THE Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has mobilised $14 million to rehabilitate roads and bridges that were destroyed by the heavy rains the country has been receiving.

In addition, different Ministries have been mandated to seek resources to repair damaged infrastructure that fall under their purview. In an interview, Transport and Infrastructural Development Dr Joram Gumbo said several Ministries met last Monday to discuss the damage that has been caused by the rains and agreed that each ministry will seek funds to rehabilitate the infrastructure that was damaged.

“We had an Office of the President Committee meeting on Monday where all ministries were present. The agenda of the meeting was to try and mobilise funds and work on the disasters caused by the rains. For example, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education is expected to raise money to repair schools damaged by the floods, and the Ministry of Health and Child Welfare is expected to raise funds as well which will be needed to treat flood victims and so on. Our ministry has managed to raise $14,5 million out of the required $100 million which we are now distributing to rehabilitate all the roads and bridges which were destroyed by the floods,” said Dr Gumbo.

He said the first focus will be on bridges which were swept away. Dr Gumbo said the funds were being raised from relevant bodies and well-wishers. He said the most affected parts were in the southern region of the country.

Insiza Rural District Council chief executive officer Mr Fidres Manombe said the local community has rehabilitated a small bridge at Nkankezi River since part of the bridge on the main highway was swept away by water. Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Cde Saviour Kasukuwere, who chairs the Cabinet Committee on Emergency Preparedness and Disaster Management, led the team that toured Nkankezi Bridge in Insiza, Jeka Bridge near Chegato Mission in Mberengwa, Lundi Christian High School in Mwenezi District and Chiredzi where they assessed the situation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



