Brace for 3 days of heavy rains: Met

Helen Kadirire 29 January 2017

HARARE – The Meteorological Services Department (Met) has advised that

most parts of Zimbabwe will receive even heavier rains in the next three

days.

The Department warned that the severe rains could cause severe flooding in

low-lying areas.

Its forecaster, John Mupuro, said “even more widespread rains are

anticipated from Saturday 28 to Tuesday 31, January 2017, thus

necessitating the need for warning”.

“The heavy rains that have started pounding almost everywhere in Zimbabwe

are forecast to continue,” he said, adding that people must take the flood

warnings seriously.

“Despite these warnings and advisories, reports of drowning are a serious

cause of concern,” Mupuro said.

The forecaster added that rainfall in excess of 50 millimetres is expected

in the next 24 hours.

Mupuro further highlighted that over areas on high ground, particularly

along the central watershed and eastern highlands, rains in excess of 90

mm are a high probability in a day.

“The present rainy situation is a combination of the presence of the Inter

Tropical Convergence Zone and a frontal cloud system which entered the

country from the Matabeleland province.”

“Added to this combination is the heating around midday which further

enhances rainfall activity,” Mupuro said in the forecast.

The Civil Protection Unit (CPU) has also warned people to be vigilant and

know their weather forecast to avoid being caught up in bad weather.

So far, the Unit has warned that areas that have been hit by flash floods

so far include parts of Guruve, Mt Darwin, Chitungwiza, Marange, Buhera,

Mutasa, Bulilima, Mangwe and Victoria Falls.

“Civil Protection structures are responding in the different parts of the

country.

“Assistance such as tents, clothing and other items are being provided on

a need basis. All Civil Protection structures in the country are on

alert,” CPU deputy director, Sibusisiwe Ndhlovu, said.

On Thursday, floods destroyed property worth thousands of dollars in leafy

Borrowdale Brooke suburb after the Hunyani River spilled due to heavy

rains.

Prior to that, floods ravaged parts of Mbare, Budiriro and Epworth.

According to the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa), due to the

heavy rains, most dams’ water levels increased by 20 percent as of January

16.

