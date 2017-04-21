Source: Bulawayo recommends Ncube for Sandi Moyo post | The Herald April 21, 2017

Nduduzo Tshuma Bulawayo Bureau

Zanu-PF Bulawayo Provincial Women’s League has recommended Central Committee member Cde Judith Ncube to fill in the vacant position of party deputy secretary for Women’s League once occupied by Cde Eunice Nomthandazo Moyo. Cde Moyo and former Women’s League secretary for finance Cde Sarah Mahoka recently resigned from the organ over allegations of undermining First Lady and Secretary for the organ Dr Grace Mugabe, corruption, insubordination and fanning factionalism.

The Bulawayo Women’s League also met last week where they called for the recall of Cde Moyo from Parliament following her resignation from the Politburo.

The wing’s provincial chairperson, Cde Eva Bitu, yesterday said a report had been sent to the First Lady and contained a recommendation for Cde Ncube to replace Cde Moyo.

“After the meeting on Wednesday, we compiled our resolutions and sent them to our boss the First Lady,” she said.

“We recommended that since Cde Ncube was the second most senior person after Cde Moyo before her resignation, she is now the most senior in the province and therefore qualifies to fill the position of deputy secretary.

“What we do in the Women’s League is that the number one, who is the most senior leader in the province, becomes part of the top 10 in the national executive and the second most senior heads a department, that is why Cde Ncube was secretary for Lands and Resettlement as she was second after Cde Moyo.”

Cde Bitu said part of the report included a recommendation for Cde Moyo to be recalled from Parliament and Zanu-PF National Commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere to be relieved of his duties.

“We also raised it with the First Lady that since Cde Moyo resigned from the Politburo and Central Committee, she is now an ordinary member of the party and must be recalled from the proportional representation seat in Parliament because she got it on the basis of being a member of the Women’s League,” she said.

“We reported to our mother that we also want Cde Kasukuwere to be removed from his position for causing confusion in the party and setting parallel structures as was highlighted by the women in the meeting last week.”

Mashonaland East on Wednesday became the seventh province to call for the expulsion of Cde Kasukuwere.

Matabeleland South and Manicaland provinces said they will meet today to decide on Cde Kasukuwere, while Matabeleland North said his actions had not affected the running of the province.

