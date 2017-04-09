Source: Cash crisis: Govt targets companies – DailyNews Live

Blessings Mashaya 8 April 2017

HARARE – Under-pressure Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa has promised

severe punishment for companies and other traders who are not banking

money – accusing them of fuelling the country’s cash shortages which have

worsened in recent days.

This comes as banks have reduced further their daily withdrawal limits, in

addition to suspending dispensing money through Automated Teller Machines

(ATMs).

Speaking in Parliament on Thursday, Chinamasa said some organisations were

wantonly disregarding the Bank Use Promotion (and Suppression of

Money Laundering) Act – which compels corporates to bank their surplus

cash on a daily basis when banks are open for business.

“In Zimbabwe, the opposite is true and as a result, we have noted with

great concern the deliberate disregard to the laws of the land by these

traders.

“Such unscrupulous traders should not continue to enjoy the freedom of

being in the reserved sectors without compliance. The net is closing in on

those players who continue to disrespect our laws.

“To date, three traders have been hauled before the courts for not banking

their sales proceeds, in line with the laws of the country. They have all

pleaded guilty to the offence and they now await their sentences after the

Easter holidays,” Chinamasa told gathered lawmakers.

“Non-banking of cash by traders is also a major cause of cash shortages

and queues for cash at banks. This indiscipline is counterproductive and

cannot continue to be tolerated.

“Money is like blood, it needs to circulate for the economy to survive.

Money should be circulating in order to deal with queues at the banks.

“Banks find themselves in a difficult position where they are compelled to

ration cash withdrawals in order to meet their customers’ demand.

“Banks have, therefore, continued to explore pragmatic measures to meet

their customers’ demand for cash,” he added.

The biting cash shortages have forced banks to slash further withdrawal

limits, with most of them now disbursing a maximum of $30 dollars a day,

down from their usual $100 – while those that had capped the maximum

withdrawal limit at $500 a week have pulled this back to $200.

The cash shortages are also continuing to worsen despite the recent

opening of the tobacco marketing season.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) increased the bond notes withdrawal

limit from a maximum of $150 a week to $100 per day, and $300 per week

towards the end of last year.

It has so far injected $102 million worth of the surrogate currency into

the system.

In the meantime, there are growing fears that the country’s economy may

soon hit the disastrous lows of 2008 – as bond notes continue to lose

their value against the United States dollar, with the coveted greenback

now almost completely unavailable on the open market.

At the same time, economists have told the Daily News that poverty levels

in the country are skyrocketing, with average incomes now at their lowest

levels in more than 60 years – and with more than 76 percent of the

country’s families now having to make do with pitiful incomes that are

well below the poverty datum line of more than $500.

In his annual birthday interview with the ZBC in February, President

Robert Mugabe unwittingly confirmed Zimbabwe’s worsening rot when he

revealed that he too was keeping his money at home, fearing bank failures.

“They (ordinary Zimbabweans) carry those earnings into their pillows and

briefcases back home and hold funds back home and become reluctant to

release them. Then the banks will not have any resource and will continue

to talk of illiquid banks in the system.

“That is what has happened. Dzimba idzi dzizere nemari (Many homes are

full of cash). Tikati kumapurisa nemasoja (If we instruct the police and

soldiers to) go house by house and dig for the funds that are being hidden

there . . . You will be guilty and I will be guilty.

“I don’t know who will not be guilty here . . . Dzimwe nguva ukaona tumari

twako wotya kuti aah ndikanoisa uko kuti ndizonoitora mangwana hapana (If

you have savings you will be afraid of depositing them in the bank because

tomorrow you may not get that money).

“So you tend to keep it. It’s not your fault . . . It’s the fault of a

system that has not yielded enough cash. Mind you, the (American) dollar

is not our currency,” Mugabe said.

Mugabe and his warring ruling Zanu PF, in power since Zimbabwe’s

independence from Britain in 1980, stand accused of turning the once

thriving local economy, which at one time was regarded as the bread basket

of Africa, into a much-derided basket case.

