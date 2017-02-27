Source: Church condemns xenophobia – DailyNews Live

Tendai Kamhungira 27 February 2017

HARARE – Local clerics have slammed Friday’s xenophobic attacks on

Zimbabweans and other foreign nationals in South Africa – demanding that

their regional peers must intervene to force President Jacob Zuma’s

government to stamp out the violence.

The call comes as President Robert Mugabe’s government is holding crucial

talks with their South African counterparts in the wake of the violence.

Pastors under Sam Malunga’s Tehillar Christian Network (TCN) rallied other

church leaders in the Sadc region to unite and help put to an end the

attacks on foreigners by South Africans.

“Clerics and church leaders under the banner of the Tehillar Christian

Network condemn xenophobia in the strongest terms and call on regional and

South African churches to take front lines across ethnic cultural and

religious divide and expose negative elements in South Africa instigating,

perpetuating and fanning xenophobia,” Malunga said in a statement.

“Xenophobia…taints and mars the spirit of cohesion and co-existence

among African citizens. Social entities such as artists, musicians,

clerics, politicians and community leaders have the moral obligation to

expose and condemn the evils of xenophobia and the need to eradicate and

exterminate the prevalence of xenophobia.”.

Malunga said the government in South Africa has a moral obligation to

investigate perpetrators and instigators of xenophobia.

“They (South African authorities) are dealing with the results, but they

have to go down to the sources.

“Church bodies and African heads of denominations are called upon to

network and engage all church members to preach against xenophobia,

cascading the message to religious adherences and followers,” he added.

Friday’s violence, which occurred mainly around Pretoria, came days after

the leader of a fringe new opposition party, South Africa First – Mario

Khumalo – had promised to drive out all foreigners and also close South

Africa’s borders to outsiders within 48 hours of winning elections.

The barbaric attacks evoked ugly memories of the deadly xenophobic attacks

of 2015 which displaced hundreds of thousands of Zimbabweans and other

African immigrants living in South Africa, following inflammatory remarks

by eccentric Zulu king, Goodwill Zwelithini, who had called for the

expulsion of foreigners.

Then, the xenophobic violence only stopped after pictures of a Mozambican

immigrant, Emmanuel Sithole – who was bludgeoned to death with knives and

a wrench by marauding anti-fellow black thugs – caught the world’s

attention when they were released by South Africa’s biggest circulating

newspaper, the Sunday Times.

South African police arrested hundreds of people in Friday’s crackdown

against the perpetrators of violence which left many Zimbabweans and other

foreign nationals fearing a repeat of the horrific scenes of 2015.

