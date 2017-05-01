Source: CIO has kept me in power: Mugabe – DailyNews Live

Mugove Tafirenyika 30 April 2017

HARARE – Amid the ugly tribal, factional and succession wars tearing the

ruling Zanu PF apart, President Robert Mugabe has lavished praise on the

country’s feared intelligence services for helping him to maintain his

long hold on power.

The nonagenarian chose the burial of one of the top bosses of the Central

Intelligence Organisation (CIO), Zenzo Ntuliki, in Harare yesterday to

remind Zimbabweans about the key role that spooks have played in the

country’s body politic.

“Isu zvatiri pano hatingomhanyemhanye tichingodauka dauka zvisiri mugwara

rinoonekwa nevaongorori vedu, nyanzvi dzedu dzine maziso, nzeve neruzivo

rwekuti apa pakaipa, apa pane nyoka … musafambe nepo pane nyoka

mungarumwe (I always make my moves with advice from the CIO which warns me

about my enemies),” Mugabe told mourners gathered at the National Heroes

Acre in Harare.

“Saka tinopihwa nyanzvi dzine maziso anooona zviri kure kure nenzeve

dzinonzwa zvinonyeyewa. Ndiko kurarama kwedu (The intelligence operatives

who work with me are top drawer spooks who can sniff out any threats well

ahead),” he added.

Listed under the President’s Office, the CIO has previously been accused

of perpetuating Mugabe’s long rule through thuggish methods, as well as

destabilising the opposition.

Apart from being accused of abetting and aiding Mugabe and Zanu PF, the

agency has also been fingered in gross human rights violations, especially

against Mugabe’s perceived political opponents.

“The fact that he (Zenzo) is being laid here is a demonstration that he

was a comrade, a comrade at arms.

“Self sacrifice was one of Ntuliki’s strongest attributes … sacrifice

did not mean just going out and joining the other comrade. It meant that

at heart, in your own mind as a comrade you were truly decided, come what

may to fight for the country,” Mugabe said.

Ntuliki, who was in charge of the CIO in the Western region at the time of

his death, once served as the late former Vice President Joshua Nkomo’s

aide.

Mugabe described him as a dedicated cadre who was unwavering in his desire

to ensure the country’s security from both internal and external enemies.

“We must be united and help each other and that is what Ntuliki fought

for. Those who lie here and others who are still in our security services,

they are the defenders of our lives, defenders of the joy we have to be

defended against disturbers of that joy.

“That is what we call defence forces … the uniforms they put on are not

just for decoration. Have you ever asked why they put on that uniform?

They will tell you it’s not meant to beautify them,” he added.

Mugabe, the only leader that Zimbabweans have ever known since the country

gained its independence from Britain in 1980, is facing the biggest threat

to his long rule as the economy continues to tank.

The nonagenarian, apart from having to contend with increasing unrest

among the long-suffering populace and the dying economy, is also

struggling to keep together his deeply-divided ruling Zanu PF.

The party’s deadly ructions have escalated in recent weeks, with observers

saying Mugabe’s failure to resolve Zanu PF’s thorny succession riddle is

fuelling the infighting.

The 93-year-old has studiously refused to name a successor, insisting that

the party’s congress has that mandate; to choose a person of their own

choice.

