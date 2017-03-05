Source: Civil servants go on strike tomorrow – DailyNews Live

Farayi Machamire 5 March 2017

HARARE – President Robert Mugabe’s cash-strapped government is set to

endure yet another torrid time with its workers, with civil servants set

to begin their long mooted strike tomorrow over their outstanding 2016

bonuses.

This comes as the stone-broke government has been pressured to agree to a

raft of demands by striking public health officials, including doctors and

nurses, whose industrial action has crippled services at State hospitals

over the past three weeks.

The doctors and nurses ended their strike on Friday after reaching a deal

with the government, including the withdrawal of the State’s earlier

threats to sack all striking workers.

But just as the government thought it had weathered the storm, the

umbrella union for civil servants, the Apex Council, held an emergency

meeting in the capital on Friday where it resolved to go on strike

starting tomorrow.

The union, which represents over 300 000 workers, said government workers

would strike in all of Zimbabwe’s 10 provinces to push for the immediate

payment of their 2016 bonuses.

“The Apex Council hereby advises all its members to sit-in or withdraw

their labour on the 6th of March 2017 in anticipation of the outcome of

the bonus meeting with government on the same day, whose feedback shall

determine the next course of action,” Apex Council chairperson, Cecilia

Alexander, said.

“The bonus or stands offer by the minister of Labour is new to us because

we have a credible process that we have invested our energies in with the

(Local Government) minister (Saviour) Kasukuwere.”

“In the same vein, the Apex Council wishes to advise the minister of

Labour to always consult with unions first before rushing to the media.

“As Apex Council, we take great exception to the abuse of union leaders by

the State media which we believe to be taking a cue from the utterances by

the minister of Labour. Let it be noted that an injury to one is an injury

to all. These unwarranted cowardly attacks must stop,” Alexander warned.

Despite the government’s depleted coffers, Mugabe said last year that

government workers deserved to get their 13th cheque because it was a

contractual obligation.

In his last budget statement last December, Finance minister Patrick

Chinamasa painted a gloomy outlook for Zimbabwe’s struggling economy,

sharply revising downwards the country’s 2016 growth prospects from the

previously hoped for 2,7 percent to a mere 0,6 percent – and thereby

pointing to more troubles ahead for long-suffering citizens.

The lawyer-turned treasury chief, who has often won industry’s kudos for

his pragmatism despite his principals’ destructive policies, was also

brave enough to admit openly that the country’s economy was facing “a

number of headwinds” that were retarding growth.

As a result, the government has been struggling to meet its key

obligations, including paying civil servants on time, and leading to

several stand-offs with its workers.

On July 6 last year, thousands of civil servants stayed away from work and

heeded a call by activist cleric, Evan Mawarire, to stage a crippling

general strike which was described as one of the biggest stay-aways ever

held in the country.

For the past three weeks, doctors have been striking over poor conditions

of service and they were later joined by midwives and nurses, forcing the

government to deploy army medics to try and mitigate the mayhem at major

public hospitals, after the State failed with its ill-advised threats to

force the doctors to return to work.

Analysts say the gloomy economic outlook will pile more pressure on Mugabe

and his Zanu PF government who are already facing myriad problems as

things stand.

