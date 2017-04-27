Source: Court gives govt diamond miner ultimatum – DailyNews Live

Tendai Kamhungira 27 April 2017

HARARE – The High Court has given the government-owned Zimbabwe

Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) an ultimatum to comply with an order

stopping it from looting Grandwell Holdings (Grandwell)’s mining ore in

the Chiadzwa mining fields.

This comes after Grandwell, which owns 50 percent shareholding in Mbada

Diamonds (Mbada), rushed back to court with an urgent chamber application

seeking that ZCDC complies with High Court judge Amie Tsanga’s February 24

order.

In the application, Grandwell – represented by Sternford Moyo from Scanlen

& Holderness – cited ZCDC, police commissioner-general Augustine Chihuri

and Mbada as respondents.

“It is ordered that: pending the appeal filed by the first respondent

(ZCDC) under case number SC 159/2017, the first and second respondents

(Chihuri) and those acting on their behalf be and are hereby interdicted

from collecting from third respondent’s (Mbada) concession area, diamond

ore mined by the third respondent, accessing areas secured by security

personnel of the third respondent or otherwise interfering in any manner

with such security arrangements in relation to the said concession area as

per interim relief granted by this honourable court on the 24th of

February 2017.

“Should the first and second respondents fail to comply with paragraph one

above and to purge their failure to comply with the interim order granted

by Justice Tsanga on the 24th of February 2017 under case number 1290/17,

they shall be denied audience before this honourable court and any papers

filed by them shall be struck out of the record,” the court ruled on

Tuesday.

Mbada is among one of the companies that were forced to leave the

diamond-rich Chiadzwa fields by the government early last year, to pave

way for ZCDC’s establishment.

However, the firm was granted a court order allowing its security

personnel to return to Chiadzwa and secure its equipment, diamond ore and

unprocessed diamonds kept in a vault.

It later filed a successful urgent chamber application for spoliation,

which resulted in an order against ZCDC to stop looting its diamond ore

with the assistance of the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

However, in its latest application, Grandwell argued that ZCDC is in

contempt of the previous court order, adding that the matter should be

addressed urgently.

“The first and second respondents’ conduct constitutes complete disregard

and contempt of an order made by this honourable court. Everyday that

passes with continuation of such conduct has serious negative consequences

on the administration of justice and the reputation and authority of our

courts,” Mbada security manager Donald Dube said in an affidavit.

He said in light of the fact that ZCDC is a newly-formed company with no

assets; it would not be in a position to replace any damages or losses

incurred on Grandwell’s property.

“It (ZCDC) is a company facing severe operational difficulties. It has not

been able to produce any significant diamonds. The 1st chief executive

officer was dismissed within three months of commencement of his duties as

chief executive officer. The current chief executive officer is acting and

has been subjected to severe criticism by a committee of Parliament,” Dube

said.

He said the mining area has been invaded by artisanal miners and that

there is uncontrolled theft of diamond ore, diamonds and other property

also taking place at the mining site.

