Source: Ethiopian Airlines introduces Victoria Falls flight – NewsDay Zimbabwe March 27, 2017

THE introduction of a direct flight between Addis Ababa and Victoria Falls demonstrates growing confidence in Zimbabwe’s aviation sector and the country in general, Transport minister Joram Gumbo said yesterday.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Gumbo made the remarks in his address as the guest of honour at Victoria Falls Airport during the launch of the flight which will also service neighbouring Botswana.

“Ethiopian Airlines is among the new and large leading airlines, together with South African Airways and British Airways, to fly into the new Victoria Falls Airport. This new route demonstrates the growing confidence in our aviation sector and the country in general,” Gumbo said.

“This network provides a boon for our tourism industry as it establishes vital links between the majestic Victoria Falls and the tourism sources market. The resultant benefit of this wide route network is increased connectivity, flexibility and travelling convenience to our visitors and the travelling public at large.”

Ethiopian Airlines flies to more than 85 destinations across the world, and is a member of the Star Alliance group which is the world’s largest airlines network. The airline will fly into one of the Seven Wonders of the World four times weekly via Gaborone.

According to officials, there will be flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays using a Boeing 737-800. Ethiopian Airlines now serves two destinations in Zimbabwe: Harare and Victoria Falls.

Gumbo said Ethiopian Airlines had been one of Zimbabwe’s “all-weather friends in the skies” as it had continued to ply the local route, even during the period when other big carriers were withdrawing their services.

“On July 15 2016, we also had the opportunity to witness the introduction into the skies of the first new generation long-range aircraft, the Airbus A350XWB, dubbed the ‘Simean Mountains’ by Ethiopian Airlines,” he said.

“The introduction of flights on this route by Ethiopian Airlines is a confidence-boosting gesture which serves to demonstrate the airline’s Pan-African vision and outlook. We, therefore, greatly welcome this development in the spirit of African Agenda 2063 for enhanced intra-Africa trade and tourism.”

Ethiopian Airlines international service managing director Esayas Woldemariam said they were committed to promoting the business and nation with its resources among them the Falls, which is one of the Seven Wonders of the World.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



