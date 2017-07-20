Source: Gandawa’s ‘middleman’ arrested – NewsDay Zimbabwe July 20, 2017

A 33-YEAR-OLD Harare man, who made headlines early this year, when he allegedly approached a State witness in a matter involving Higher Education deputy minister Godfrey Gandawa trying to facilitate the withdrawal of the case, yesterday appeared in court facing $234 000 fraud charges.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Malvern Chimutashu was remanded on his hospital bed by Harare magistrate, Josephine Sande.

The complainant in the matter is Blessing Chanakira, a director at Universal Transport.

It is the State’s case that on June 13 this year, Chanakira was informed by his friend that Chimutashu had bulk quantities of fuel for sale.

Chanakira allegedly then contacted Chimutashu, who confirmed he had 225 000 litres of diesel in stock.

The State alleges Chanakira then met Chimutashu at Borrowdale shopping centre, where the former allegedly made an electronic transfer of $234 000 from his Cabs account into the latter’s account.

It is alleged that Chimutashu made an instant transfer of $183 678 into Fidelity Printers and Refineries bank account and another $50 300 into Andrew Jubane’s Cabs account.

The two then drove to Msasa to have the fuel delivered, as per their arrangement.

Chimutashu then left Chanakira behind and went to chat with his employees.

Chanakira allegedly overheard Chimutashu insinuating that the transfer he had done was for gold purchases.

When Chanakira interjected, saying he had no interest in gold, Chimutashu allegedly promised to reverse the transaction.

On June 14, Chanakira visited Fidelity Printers and was told that Chimutashu had collected 2,2183 kilogrammes of gold valued at $90 447 and also settled the balance for his previous debt.

Chimutashu allegedly became evasive on the deal, leading to Chanakira making a police report.

Sebastian Mutizirwa prosecuted.