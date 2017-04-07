Source: Govt disowns volunteers patching potholes – DailyNews Live
Helen Kadirire 7 April 2017
HARARE – Volunteers who are patching potholes across the country are
operating illegally and should stop, deputy Transport minister Michael
Madanha has said.
Madanha told the National Assembly on Wednesday that the volunteers should
allow government-approved companies to do the work.
His remarks come after Zanu PF proportional representation MP Goodluck
Kwaramba enquired about the legality of their work and whether they were
liable for compensation if hit by a car during road repairs.
Kwaramba was worried that the volunteers did not wear any reflectors or
have danger warning signs to show they were working.
“If there were to be an accident between the volunteer roads repairers,
who are doing it illegally, and the person who will be driving their own
vehicle, we are not responsible,” Madanha said.
He said volunteers are not on the payroll of any responsible authority
that looks at road maintenance.
Madanha said while the roads have become extremely damaged due to the
heavy rains, local authorities or the ministry was not responsible.
The deputy minister said the soil they are using is not suitable for road
repairs.
Senior principal director in the Office of the President and Cabinet Ozias
Hove said earlier this week government – through the Emergency Road
Rehabilitation Programme – has raised $35 million to repair flood damaged
roads.
The soil the government is using and the standard of compaction (about zero) are also not suitable for road repairs, and they should be grateful that someone is making some attempt to do something. Didn’t Mugabe just tell everyone to make their own employment? – Useless government which has no “responsible authority” for doing anything constructive.