Govt disowns volunteers patching potholes

Helen Kadirire 7 April 2017

HARARE – Volunteers who are patching potholes across the country are

operating illegally and should stop, deputy Transport minister Michael

Madanha has said.

Madanha told the National Assembly on Wednesday that the volunteers should

allow government-approved companies to do the work.

His remarks come after Zanu PF proportional representation MP Goodluck

Kwaramba enquired about the legality of their work and whether they were

liable for compensation if hit by a car during road repairs.

Kwaramba was worried that the volunteers did not wear any reflectors or

have danger warning signs to show they were working.

“If there were to be an accident between the volunteer roads repairers,

who are doing it illegally, and the person who will be driving their own

vehicle, we are not responsible,” Madanha said.

He said volunteers are not on the payroll of any responsible authority

that looks at road maintenance.

Madanha said while the roads have become extremely damaged due to the

heavy rains, local authorities or the ministry was not responsible.

The deputy minister said the soil they are using is not suitable for road

repairs.

Senior principal director in the Office of the President and Cabinet Ozias

Hove said earlier this week government – through the Emergency Road

Rehabilitation Programme – has raised $35 million to repair flood damaged

roads.

