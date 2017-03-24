Source: Govt to lift teacher recruitment freeze – DailyNews Live

Farayi Machamire 24 March 2017

HARARE – Govrnment’s teacher recruitment freeze could soon be lifted,

deputy Labour minister Tapiwa Matangaidze told the National Assembly on

this week.

He said the Civil Service Commission will move ahead with hirings

following an outcry that the teacher-student ratio has gone through the

roof.

In 2015, the then Public Service Commission announced that government had

with immediate effect frozen recruitment and promotions in the civil

service, as part of a staff rationalisation exercise in line with a Civil

Service Report recommendations.

“There is definitely a rethink on that issue but all we need to do right

now is to ascertain the vacancies which are there, approach Treasury to

seek funding and should the funding be in place, definitely we will see

movement in that regard and some recruitment coming through” Matangaidze

said.

“However, the challenge right now is to assess the vacancy levels and to

source the funding requirements,” he said.

MDC Binga South MP Joel Gabbuza had complained bitterly that at some

schools, one teacher was teaching 80 children.

Gabbuza asked Matangaidze to indicate how long the survey will take and if

it was not similar to that done by the Civil Service Commission.

“This particular exercise that I am referring to does not relate to the

public service audit that was done,” Matangaidze replied.

“This now depends on the three ministries, firstly, the ministry of

Primary and Secondary Education, the ministry of Public Service, Labour

and Social Services and the Finance and Economic Development. So it will

not relate to the Public Service audit like I said.”

He added: “What we need coming through from the ministry of Primary and

Secondary Education is to establish where the vacancies are.

“Once the relevant ministry has done that and we, through the Public

Service Commission, ascertain that indeed this is actually true, will then

approach Treasury for funding.

“So, you will appreciate that this is a significantly lower route to take

for a result to come through. The main challenge as it stands right now

will be in assessing the funding so that these will be funded posts.”

MDC Warren Park MP Elias Mudzuri said the current teacher-student ratio

was unconstitutional.

“It is not enough to tell this House that there is not enough funding for

teachers when you have a student-teacher ratio which is not acceptable,”

he complained.

“These children will not have a gap which they have to subsidise after

they have already lost the time. Can the ministry take it as a Social

Welfare ministry issue to ensure that is done yesterday?”

Matangaidze said: “I fully concur that this exercise that I am referring

to should be done as quickly as possible and we will definitely implore on

the ministries that we work with in this regard to make sure that all

resources necessary are channelled in that direction.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



