Source: Grand coalition close – DailyNews Live

Fungi Kwaramba 16 February 2017

HARARE – The formation of a mooted opposition grand coalition is growing

into a big possibility with two key players – the MDC and the Zimbabwe

People First (ZPF) – both yesterday indicating that they were under

pressure to formalise the electoral alliance.

Both the MDC and the ZPF have been on nationwide tours trying to drum up

support for the proposed coalition which analysts see as the best prospect

of ending President Robert Mugabe and Zanu PF’s rule in the

much-anticipated 2018 elections.

The growing calls for the alliance come as former Vice President Joice

Mujuru is battling to heal the party from its recent damaging split which

is threatening to derail its participation in the suggested coalition.

Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai told the Daily News that there was

overwhelming support for the coalition.

“Traditional healers, pastors, civil servants and other community leaders

engaged in a highly interactive meeting with . . . Tsvangirai that lasted

three hours. The community leaders made invaluable strategic inputs on key

issues to do with the alliance of opposition parties, elections as well as

a new-governance culture after 2018, which they said must be inclusive.

“On alliances, the traditional leaders in Chipinge gave their thumbs-up

but urged president to use his due diligence to vet all political parties

before making a decision to work with any one of them,” said Tsvangirai’s

spokesperson, Luke Tamborinyoka.

Mujuru’s spokesperson Gift Nyandoro said there is massive support for the

formation of the grand coalition.

“There is overwhelming support for the expulsion of the group and also for

the president to form a grand coalition with other like-minded opposition

parties, and in the people’s views, there is a view that the president was

taking long to act,” Nyandoro told the Daily News.

“You know when we expelled the Mutasa group, we demonstrated that we want

to break with the past, some of them have track record of having done acts

which are inhumane…

“The expulsion of that group will not affect the formation of the

coalition. Instead, it will embolden confidence among the opposition

parties. Allegations that Mujuru is in the company of people dripping with

blood and chequered political history has now been proven otherwise.

“Without doubt, the malcontents who have been putting spanners that the

convention will not be held have been thrown out. The so-called elders

have been consistent that they don’t believe in any coalition, in their

view the Zimbabwe People First was their self project,” added Nyandoro.

Last Wednesday, the ZPF was plunged into turmoil when Mujuru expelled the

party’s founding fathers – Rugare Gumbo and Didymus Mutasa, together with

five other party heavyweights – on account of them being alleged Zanu PF

agents and working to topple her from her interim position.

But no sooner had she completed her briefing than the situation turned

into a complete farce, when Mutasa and Gumbo announced at their own press

conference that they had similarly expelled Mujuru from ZPF.

