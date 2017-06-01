Source: Gushungo bombing suspects indicted for High Court trial – NewsDay Zimbabwe June 1, 2017

THE four suspects linked to an attempted bomb attack at President Robert Mugabe’s rural home and Alpha Omega Dairy processing plant in Mazowe last year have been indicted for trial at the High Court.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

The quartet’s trial is expected to kick off on September 18 this year.

The suspects, Borman Ngwenya, who is a soldier attached to military intelligence, Solomon Makumbe (29), a Zimbabwe National Army corporal, ex-soldier Silas Pfupa (37), and Owen Kuchata, are all facing treason charges.

Kuchata is already serving a nine-year jail term for banditry and money-laundering following his conviction last year.

The four men have been on remand for several months, as the State kept saying it was not ready for the trial.

The State alleges Kuchata, Makumbe, Pfupa and Mangezi established a militia training base in Mapinga, Mashonaland West province, where they planned to commit acts of terror, sabotage and banditry.

On January 1 last year, they allegedly went to Mugabe’s rural home in Zvimba, where they identified vantage points to launch their attacks.

The State alleges the four held several meetings at a Harare hotel, mapping strategies on how they would strike. Police then received a tip-off that the four were planning to bomb Alpha Omega Dairy’s processing plant and a tuckshop during the night.

Acting on the tip-off, the police proceeded to the farm and laid an ambush about 100 metres from the quartet’s alleged target.

At around 10pm, it is alleged, the detectives saw the men approaching the processing plant and immediately arrested them before they could strike.

Makumbe and Pfupa are being represented by Gamuchirai Dzitiro while Ngwenya is being represented by Exactly Mangezi. Kuchata is unrepresented.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



