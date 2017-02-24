Source: Hike spot fines: Chihuri – DailyNews Live

24 February 2017

HARARE – Government must steeply hike spot fines to make them more

punitive to stem road crime and carnage, police commissioner-general

Augustine Chihuri said yesterday.

The police chief told the parliamentary portfolio committee on Transport

and Infrastructural Development – which was touring the law enforcement

agency’s transport management and computerisation centre at Chikurubi –

that legislators should push for steep fines for traffic violations,

including drunken driving; measures he claimed would introduce discipline

on some of the country’s most dangerous roads.

“The fines are such that once you pay, you forget it. Take for example in

Germany, if you commit an offence, they take all your number plates and

for you to get one plate (back), you need to fork out $10 000, which is

$20 000 for the two,” Chihuri told the lawmakers.

“I think for us, the number of people who commit road offences will

continue to increase because of small fines. But with the new system, all

this will be a thing of the past.”

Chihuri claimed spot fines and spikes were lawful.

“Yes spikes are legal….spot fines are also legal. People forget that as

police, we need to be protected from criminals. Everyone sees our mistakes

because we work with people all the time,” he said.

In justifying stiffer penalties, Chihuri said last year alone, 36 police

officers were injured, with three of them getting killed after being hit

by motorists trying to escape arrest.

This comes after Chihuri, Home Affairs minister Ignatius Chombo and

Attorney-General, Prince Machaya, in November last year unanimously

conceded that it was unconstitutional for traffic police officers to

detain and demand payment of spot fines from motorists at roadblocks.

The trio made the concessions in response to a High Court application

filed by a Harare motorist, Andrew Makunura, who was ordered to pay a spot

fine for not having a radio listener’s licence, but went on to file a

constitutional challenge against payment of spot fines.

Chihuri’s sentiments came after Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa in the

2017 budget hiked standard fines – which were last reviewed in February

2009 – by up to 100 percent with effect from January 1.

Chinamasa, like Chihuri, also argued that the penalty structure had been

found to be ineffective, given the rising road fatalities that were

largely attributed to the failure by motorists to observe road rules.

