Hospitals struggle to cope with kidney diseases

Bridget Mananavire 10 March 2017

HARARE – Zimbabwean hospitals are struggling to cope with the surge in

patients living with signs of chronic kidney disease, with the death toll

rising.

Health minister David Parirenyatwa said hospitals were finding it

difficult to provide enough beds and treatment for kidney patients, with

the total number of cases increasing.

“Facilities are being created at provincial hospitals but those won’t work

well until or unless we have the appropriate specialists to work in those

areas, so our policy as a government is now to say at every provincial

hospital we have to have at least five specialists, including those who

will be able to look at these dialysis machines,” he told the World Kidney

Day in Harare yesterday.

“So there is no point at times to have these machines where there is no

specialty, where there is nobody to use them. So you might be able to work

out a programme to put these specialists out there in the provinces.”

Currently, the ministry operates dialysis services at Chitungwiza Central

Hospital, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and Mpilo Central Hospital. And

under the Zimbabwe-Chinese Equipment Loan deal, government is establishing

facilities at Masvingo, Mutare, Gwanda, Marondera and Chinhoyi provincial

hospitals.

Martin Odwee, a consultant physician or nephrologist at Parirenyatwa

Hospital, said the renal unit he was operating at the hospital was

understaffed, with only him and another nurse operating the unit.

There are 1 000 new cases of chronic kidney failure that are reported

every year in Zimbabwe with only 700 cases on dialysis, leaving a huge gap

of those in need failing to access to lifesaving services, according to

the Health ministry.

World Health Organisation country representative David Okello said

government should invest in specialist training to deal with the disease.

“We need also need to strengthen local infrastructure to deal with kidney

diseases as well as allocation of funds for training programmes and

training specialists dedicated to kidney conditions,” Okello said.

This comes as kidney treatments are expensive with patients having to fork

out about $3 000 a month.

