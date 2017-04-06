Source: Just in: Masvingo road accident claims 30 – NewsDay Zimbabwe April 6, 2017

About 30 passengers traveling to South Africa in a Proliner bus died after their bus was involved in an accident with a haulage truck at Nyamatikiti River along Masvingo road.

Online Reporter

According to eye witness accounts, the bus caught fire when it sideswiped with the truck, tragically burning the victims while a number managed to escape.

Pictures taken by eye witnesses show the Proliner bus engulfed in flames.

Writing on Facebook a witness said: “Nobody could help. The bodies were burnt to ashes. The accident took place around 8 or 9 pm. It is traumatising to witness such an event and this is a loud call for immediate further development of the road into dual carriageway. The lives that have been lost along this road have become too many to ignore.”

The injured were reportedly rushed to Mvuma District Hospital and Driefontein Mission Hospital.

