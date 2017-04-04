Source: Kariba pastor Mugadza’s chain-and-lock protest trial resumes – NewsDay Zimbabwe April 4, 2017

A STATE witness in the trial of Kariba pastor, Patrick Mugadza, accused of staging a chain-and-lock protest last year against President Robert Mugabe’s “misrule”, yesterday told Harare magistrate Blessing Murwisi that the cleric’s act had demeaned the Office of the President.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Casswell Chinyungo said Mugadza’s criminal nuisance charge arose from his act of chaining himself on iron bars along Africa Unity Square.

He said Mugadza was shouting: “I am in bondage in my own country”, further annoying passersby.

But, Mugadza’s lawyer disputed the claims saying it was not an offence to chain oneself and shout in a public place.

The State alleges on November 22 last year, Mugadza staged a solo anti-government protest by chaining his hands on iron bars in the city centre directly opposite Parliament building.

He was subsequently arrested and charged with criminal nuisance. The trial will resume on April 19 with Molleen Murozvi-Sibanda prosecuting.

