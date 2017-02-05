Source: Khupe takes aim at coalition partners – DailyNews Live

Jeffrey Muvundusi and Fungi Kwaramba 3 February 2017

HARARE – MDC vice president Thokozani Khupe might have delivered a

knock-out blow to the party’s former secretary-general Welshman Ncube when

yesterday she publicly declared there was no need for the largest

opposition party to have coalition partners in Bulawayo province.

This comes as there are growing suspicions within the MDC that some senior

party officials are working to scuttle the mooted grand coalition which is

seen as the opposition’s best prospect of ending President Robert Mugabe

and Zanu PF’ long rule in the 2018 polls.

Zanu PF holds most seats in Matabeleland North and South but has been

losing to the MDC in the Bulawayo province since 2000.

Khupe, while throwing her weight behind the mooted electoral alliance,

questioned the wisdom of the MDC having to open the door to rival

opposition parties when it has been dominating Bulawayo since its

formation.

“I am not against any coalition but for me, the question that we must ask

ourselves is why we want a coalition as a political party,” Khupe said

after being asked about the coalition deal with Ncube.

“As a political party, when you want a coalition you will have realised a

gap in your party and as the MDC, where is our gap? It is clear our gap is

in Mashonaland East, West and Central where we have consistently not done

very well.

“So when looking for a coalition partner you must look for a partner who

is going to be able to cover that gap. What value are they going to add

when we have been winning consistently? You can’t look for a partner who

will come and disturb where you have won consistently since 2000.

“What value are they going to add? In a coalition, you must want value

addition to what you already have. You don’t want someone who will come

and disturb what we already have.

“What we don’t have right now is Mashonaland and that is where we need a

strong coalition partner and that is the only way we can be able to remove

Zanu PF,” added Khupe.

MDC insiders have previously said its leader Morgan Tsvangirai is on the

verge of sealing a historic pact with Ncube, and the leader of the

Zimbabwe People First (ZPF), Joice Mujuru – with whom he has been meeting

behind the scenes over the past few months.

Ncube yesterday said it was retrogressive to send conflicting signals of

the mooted coalition.

“Those responsible for preventing others to walk away from the 2008

coalition agreement need be careful that they are not seen today to be

working against the clear public sentiment that we must all do everything

in our power to give the people of this country a fighting chance to

remove the Zanu PF regime from power in 2018,” his party’s spokesperson,

Kurauone Chihwayi, told the Daily News.

“We would have thought that some basic common sense understanding will

reveal to anyone involved in our politics that winning Parliamentary seats

in whatever parts of the country and whatever quantities, is wholly

irrelevant to the primary question of garnering the requisite number of

votes for the presidential candidate which is what is required to cause a

change of government.”

Tsvangirai’s spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka has also revealed that the MDC

leader was warned that some of his lieutenants may want to fight the

alliance, not for any objective reason but for subjective motivations

driven by selfish and personal interests to do with positions.

Last week, during the tour of Matabeleland North, Tsvangirai was told by

traditional leaders and ordinary villagers that there was a strong

likelihood that Mugabe and Zanu PF would use some of the smaller

opposition parties to destabilise the mooted coalition alliance.

Last year, Tsvangirai also told diplomats that he was wary of the “real

prospects” of the panicking ruling Zanu PF using some of the country’s

smaller opposition parties to put spanners in the works of a viable grand

coalition.

“Once again on this issue, Your Excellencies, you must understand that we

reserve our right to determine who we will work with.

“There are about 42 political parties in the country, some of them

deliberately created by Zanu PF to muddy the political waters.

“Some of them are not even institutions in the true sense of the word.

“We will do our own necessary diligence checks before we work with

anyone,” the MDC leader told the diplomats.

