Source: LATEST: President arrives in Ghana | The Herald March 6, 2017
From Lloyd Gumbo in ACCRA, Ghana
President Mugabe has arrived in Accra, Ghana for this country’s 60th independence celebrations.
The Head of State and Government and his delegation landed at Kotoka International Airport around 5.30am local time.
Ghana is two hours behind Zimbabwe.
President Mugabe was welcomed by Harare’s ambassador to Accra, ambassador Pavelyn Tendai Musaka, Ghana’s senior minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Dr Walter Mzembi, ambassador Stuart Comberbach, Zimbabwe embassy staff and other senior Ghana government officials.
Several Heads of State and Government or their representatives are expected to attend the celebrations today.
More details to follow…
