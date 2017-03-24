Source: LATEST: Zim, Kuwait ink $20m irrigation deal | The Herald March 24, 2017

Felex Share Senior Reporter

Zimbabwe and Kuwait Fund have this morning signed a $20 million loan facility that will be used for infrastructure development at Zhovhe Irrigation Scheme in Matabeleland South.

The irrigation scheme will primarily focus on the production of citrus fruits for exports.

Finance and Economic Development Minister Patrick Chinamasa signed on behalf of Government while the Kuwait Fund was represented by its deputy director general Mr Hamad Al – Omar.

