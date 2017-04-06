Source: Legal costs too high: Mnangagwa – DailyNews Live

Blessings Mashaya 6 April 2017

HARARE – Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has concurred with sentiment

from the public that the legal costs in Zimbabwe are too high.

Debating a report of the portfolio committee on Justice, Legal and

Parliamentary Affairs on Judicial Laws Amendment (Ease of Settling

Commercial and Other Disputes) Bill, Mnangagwa said he shared the concerns

of the public about the high level of legal costs

“However, please take note that I, as minister can fix a lower level of

costs for cases that are heard in the small claims courts,” Mnangagwa, who

is also Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs minister, said.

The Bill has just been the subject of public hearings conducted last

month. The second reading debates will not be concluded until the

portfolio committee has finalised presenting its report on the Bill and

the outcome of the public hearings.

The committee chairperson Ziyambi Ziyambi said people welcomed the Bill.

“As regards the issue of affordability of legal services at the small

claims court, the committee found that there is need for the Act to

provide for stringent regulations for charges against litigants at the

small claims courts.

“Participants were generally pleased by the proposed amendment because if

passed, it will expedite the resolution of disputes and thus address the

issue of backlogs bedevilling the justice delivery system.

“Also in terms of access to justice and the right to legal representation,

participants welcomed this amendment in that it affords litigants the

right of representation even at small claims courts, which effectively

realigned the Small Claims Court Act to the Constitution. However, due

regard should be made to ensure affordability of services rendered by

legal practitioners.”

Speaking during the same debate, Kuwadzana East MDC MP Nelson Chamisa said

government was taking the right steps in the right direction.

“Very unusual, but we must appreciate it all the same. This is a

progressive amendment again of our laws, particularly to deal with the

advent of commercial disputes.

“The spirit is very good, the direction is very good and the motivation

and reasons are very good and must be supported because we are now moving

onto an electronic platform even in the justice system.

“Access to justice is not access to justice if we do not have mechanisms

of that access and access is only engendered when we are able exploit

modern-day technologies to enable representation, access to justice and

judge ments to be made, and decisions to be arrived at without people

necessarily having to transport themselves to the courts.”

