Source: Let market forces determine bond notes value – DailyNews Live

28 March 2017

HARARE – The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Amendment Bill or Bond Notes Bill

has now been passed and gazetted as an Act of 2017.

The central bank has warned that those fuelling the three-tier pricing

that has emerged as market forces are overpowering the forced parity of

the surrogate currency face imprisonment of up to seven years.

President Robert Mugabe, in October last year, invoked the Presidential

Powers (Temporary Measures) Act to amend the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Act

to designate bond notes as legal tender.

Parliament passed the RBZ Amendment Bill (H.B. 12, 2016) this month, which

was gazetted unusually quickly. Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob

Mudenda gave notice in the Government Gazette announcing that the draft

bill had been transmitted to Mugabe for his assent and signature on March

7. The changes have now been given presidential assent.

Now, RBZ deputy governor Kupukile Mlambo has warned they were now moving

to deal with retailers fuelling the three-tier pricing system for bond

notes, swiping and US dollar.

The RBZ has finally acceded that the value of bond notes had tumbled. Some

importers have increased prices to compensate for the bond notes which has

seen an informal forex market discounting its value.

This comes as Zimbabwe’s inflation has moved into positive territory for

the first time in two years as a result of depreciating value in bond

notes. Consumers were absorbing the increase in prices of goods and

services as the surrogate currency has lost 30 percent in value, despite

attempts to rubbish the apparent fall in value by monetary and fiscal

authorities.

According to the Zimbabwean Statistical Office, the country recorded

inflation of 0.06 percent year-on-year (y-o-y) in February, compared to

deflation of 0.65 percent y-o-y in January.

The data underlines the malaise in the stuttering economy and just how

difficult it will be for policymakers to steer the economy out of the

biggest downturn in decades.

Zimbabweans are outrightly refusing to accept the bond notes as equivalent

to US dollars. This comes as US dollars have almost vanished from the open

market as banks refuse to dispense the currency to clients.

The RBZ has stated that no more bond notes will be released soon, in a bid

to avoid inflationary pressures through printing money. However, even if

the central bank stayed true to this announcement, bond notes will

gradually depreciate in value against the US dollar, which will add upward

pressure on inflation.

It started circulating a $5 bond note last month, after first issuing the

$2 note and $1 coin last November. The apex bank must let market forces

determine the true value of bond notes, not impose it through force of

diktat.

