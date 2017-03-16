Marumahoko property to be auctioned over debt

Former Foreign Affairs deputy minister Reuben Marumahoko is set to lose property worth thousands of dollars through public auction for an undisclosed debt to Tractors Contractors.

BY XOLISANI NCUBE

Marumahoko, who is also Hurungwe North MP, will lose household goods that include leather sofas, a dining-room suite, TVs, generators, printers and other items, after the High Court granted Tractors Contractors an order to auction his property and recover their money.

“Duly instructed by the Sheriff of the High Court of Zimbabwe, we shall sell by public action the following movable property at our site …on March 16, 2017 at 10 am,” read a post from Prolific Auctions.

In 2016, the MP was involved in a wrangle with the State social insurer, National Social Security Authority (NSSA), over unpaid pension contributions.

He was accused of assaulting a Karoi messenger of court, Stewart Sibanda Magudze, over attachment of his farming equipment for unpaid NSSA contributions.

Attempts to get a comment from the lawmaker were fruitless yesterday as his mobile phone went unanswered.

The Zanu PF MP joins a growing list of politicians who were battling with debts either from financial institutions or various farming institutions.

Recently former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor Gideon Gono had his property, and farming equipment sold.

Several Zanu PF bigwigs, including Environment minister Oppah Muchinguri and Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere have lost property over unpaid debts.

In 2014, Kasukuwere’s United Touring Company and Comey Travel lost three properties in Bulawayo, Victoria Falls and Kariba over a $300 000 debt.

The economic crisis is not sparing prominent personalities among them politicians, farmers and businesspeople.

