Source: Masvingo Zanu PF war rages on – DailyNews Live
Blessings Mashaya 31 May 2017
HARARE – Zanu PF factional fights in the volatile Masvingo Province are
far from over after deputy chairperson Amasi Nenjana yesterday accused the
faction rallying behind Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa of trying to
form their own politburo.
Nenjana, who is strongly linked to the rival Generation 40 (G40) faction,
accused senior party members of recognising recently appointed chairperson
Ezra Chadzamira, arguing he was “unconstitutionally” elected.
This comes as the G40 Zanu PF faction, which is rabidly opposed to
Mnangagwa succeeding President Robert Mugabe, is fighting to have the
result of the party’s Masvingo leadership election nullified, after its
candidate boycotted the poll.
G40-linked Mutero Masanganise – who quit the poll at the last minute – has
taken the matter up with the party’s legal department, with a view to
having the election invalidated.
In the hotly-disputed poll, Masanganise was crushed by alleged Team
Lacoste kingpin, Chadzamira, who polled 29 543 votes against his measly 1
080 votes.
Nenjana complained that “they are moving around the districts introducing
Chadzamira as the chairperson of the province but those elections were
unconstitutional and the politburo is yet to make a decision on the
matter”.
“I am still the acting chairperson,” he insisted.
“We have some senior politburo members here who are now forming their own
politburo where they make decisions on behalf of the party. This is high
level of indiscipline from senior members of the party. They are
destroying the party. To me, there is no chairperson in the province.”
“We are still waiting for the politburo. I haven’t received any formal
communication that I am no longer the acting chairperson. Some people are
advancing their personal interests. There is someone who is sending them
to destroy the party.”
Efforts to get Chadzamira’s comment were fruitless as his mobile phone was
unreachable, but recently, he told the Daily News that the election issue
was now water under the bridge and those who were still disputing it were
“dreaming”.
Very interesting goings on indeed. That’s interesting is this rhetorical question: Where does the zanu pf one-centre-of-power reside now? No doubt, it is indeed no longer with the intended holder (the who is a place-holder anyway). But, again can we say it is now with the other half of the place-holder? This one may sound theoretically correct. But again, is it not common knowledge that the place-holder’s other half is psychiatric case? Is it then possible that the mentally deranged half is actually pulling the strings? I wonder. But, one thing we see is whatever Saviour, Zhuwao & Johnz don’t in zanu pf then it does not seem to see the light of the day. In this case, they do not want the winner & will surely pull it through – and for the second time for that matter. Recently, in the Midlands they did not want the guy who had won their party’s primaries and a mere SMS from Saviour declaring his disapproval of the guy sufficed in confining the poor fellow to the dust bin. So, who really is the one-centre-of-power in zanu pf?