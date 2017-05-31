Source: Masvingo Zanu PF war rages on – DailyNews Live

Blessings Mashaya 31 May 2017

HARARE – Zanu PF factional fights in the volatile Masvingo Province are

far from over after deputy chairperson Amasi Nenjana yesterday accused the

faction rallying behind Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa of trying to

form their own politburo.

Nenjana, who is strongly linked to the rival Generation 40 (G40) faction,

accused senior party members of recognising recently appointed chairperson

Ezra Chadzamira, arguing he was “unconstitutionally” elected.

This comes as the G40 Zanu PF faction, which is rabidly opposed to

Mnangagwa succeeding President Robert Mugabe, is fighting to have the

result of the party’s Masvingo leadership election nullified, after its

candidate boycotted the poll.

G40-linked Mutero Masanganise – who quit the poll at the last minute – has

taken the matter up with the party’s legal department, with a view to

having the election invalidated.

In the hotly-disputed poll, Masanganise was crushed by alleged Team

Lacoste kingpin, Chadzamira, who polled 29 543 votes against his measly 1

080 votes.

Nenjana complained that “they are moving around the districts introducing

Chadzamira as the chairperson of the province but those elections were

unconstitutional and the politburo is yet to make a decision on the

matter”.

“I am still the acting chairperson,” he insisted.

“We have some senior politburo members here who are now forming their own

politburo where they make decisions on behalf of the party. This is high

level of indiscipline from senior members of the party. They are

destroying the party. To me, there is no chairperson in the province.”

“We are still waiting for the politburo. I haven’t received any formal

communication that I am no longer the acting chairperson. Some people are

advancing their personal interests. There is someone who is sending them

to destroy the party.”

Efforts to get Chadzamira’s comment were fruitless as his mobile phone was

unreachable, but recently, he told the Daily News that the election issue

was now water under the bridge and those who were still disputing it were

“dreaming”.

