MDC plans 2018 ‘election victory’

HARARE – The opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) will later

this month hold a policy conference, as next year’s make-or-break national

elections beckon.

Spokesperson for the Morgan Tsvangirai-led political outfit, Obert Gutu,

told the Daily News yesterday that the annual conference would culminate

in the production of a policy document which would explain how Zimbabwe,

under an MDC government, would prosper again and be a safe and attractive

“investment haven”.

“This is an opportunity for the party to analyse the prevailing political

and socio-economic dynamics, in order to craft appropriate policies on

issues such as health, agriculture, education, the environment and the

economy,” he said.

Gutu also said the MDC was mobilising the necessary material and financial

resources for both the policy conference and the 2018 polls. The exact

dates of the annual conference will be announced in the coming days.

In his Christmas message to the party’s Harare structures last month,

Tsvangirai had also indicated that the annual gathering would take place

this month.

“Early next year (2017), we will hold our policy council, where we will

unveil the policy programme of the new government, including what the new

government will do in its first 100 days in order to positively impact on

the lives of the people,” the ex-prime minister in the coalition

government said.

“All provinces have to prepare for the next election, starting with a

massive turnout when voter registration kicks off early next year. We will

also raise the bar in the demand for comprehensive reforms ahead of the

next election so that our polls become free, fair and credible,”

Tsvangirai added then.

“I wish to urge the youth of this country to fully participate in the

politics of their country. It is no use being lied to everyday that you

are the leaders of tomorrow when tomorrow is under serious threat from the

leaders of today. We run the risk of raising a lost generation – a

generation that wants jobs but that is scared to demand them. Remember,

this (Zanu PF) government promised to create 2,2 million jobs, but has

instead created 2,2 million struggling vendors,” the former trade unionist

said.

“I urge all the young people to take part in the affairs of their country

by registering to vote and determining their own future. This is the time

when we expect dancehall musicians to create new lyrics that urge the

youth to register and vote. To the young generation, I say you can only

deal with your dire poverty if you register to vote this government out of

office in 2018,” Tsvangirai said.

“This is the challenge I give to the young people and to all Zimdancehall

chanters. You must chat and tweet your way into a new Zimbabwe in a big

way by urging each other to register to vote in your millions,” he said

further.

“To all Zimbabweans in the villages and in the towns, I know the suffering

we are all facing. I know that whole families are surviving on less than a

dollar a day. I am aware of the grinding poverty in the villages and in

the towns. Let us brace for an even tougher 2017. Let us shake the

foundations of this repression and come out in our millions to register to

vote and on the actual voting day so that we can collectively and

decisively determine our future,” the MDC leader said.

Tsvangirai is also expected to enter into a coalition with former Vice

President Joice Mujuru, who now leads the opposition Zimbabwe People First

(ZPF), as well as with other smaller parties with a view to toppling

President Robert Mugabe and Zanu PF from power next year.

