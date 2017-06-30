Source: Moyo’s presidential bid divides opposition – DailyNews Live

Tendai Kamhungira 30 June 2017

HARARE – Former Industry and International Trade minister Nkosana Moyo

announced yesterday that he will run for president in 2018, but his

presidential bid has been met with whispers of disapproval, especially

from civic society leaders who are concerned about the possibility of

splitting the opposition vote.

Moyo, who was appointed in President Robert Mugabe’s Cabinet in July 2000

but resigned in May 2001 after publicly speaking out against attacks on

businesses and factories by war veterans, claimed during a press briefing

in Harare that the call for him to run for president came from members of

“virtually all political formations.”

“I have concluded that the vehicle for my candidacy has to be a people’s

movement. This is after all about the people’s agenda. Working with some

of you, the vehicle that we have settled on is Alliance for the People’s

Agenda,” he said, adding that he is offering himself as one of the best

presidential options in next year’s elections, where he would stand as an

independent candidate.

Moyo dispelled fears that he could divide the votes in the same way former

Finance minister Simba Makoni did in 2008, where he garnered eight percent

of the vote to deny MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai an outright win.

Moyo, who is against the idea of forming a coalition against Mugabe, said

such an arrangement is not feasible.

“Combining things does not always give you the result that you expect,” he

said, giving an example of mixing petrol and water.

The former World Bank’s International Finance Corporation staffer added:

“We are offering a leadership option that all Zimbabweans will be proud to

join. We are not therefore going to be part of a formation which is set

out to be confrontational with any grouping of Zimbabweans. The only issue

at stake is that of the appropriate leadership for the job that needs to

be done at this point in the life of our nation.”

The former banker with Standard Chartered Bank said it is time for Mugabe

to relinquish power.

“Personally I believe President Mugabe has run his leg of the relay and I

think we need to respect him for that, we need to respect him for the

contribution he has made, but we actually need to persuade him to

understand that there comes a time when a disciplined participant in a

relay has to hand over the baton to the next runner, in order for the

total team to succeed,” he said.

“There’s a whole generation of young people who have not known anything

other than this abnormal situation.”

Civil rights activist, Gladys Hlatywayo, said while it was well within

Moyo’s democratic rights to run for president, she was not too sure

whether that was a strategic position to take given the magnitude of

challenges Zimbabweans face in their quest to dislodge the 37 year rule of

Mugabe.

“It leaves me to question in whose interest is his candidature. At a time

efforts are being made for a coalition, one would have thought he was

going to work with the current opposition players. It’s more strategic to

have one opposition presidential candidate in the 2018 election in-order

not to split the vote,” she said.

Reacting to Moyo’s presidential bid yesterday, Zanu PF said the

65-year-old economist who is the executive chairman and founder of the

Mandela Institute for Development Studies, stands no chance against Mugabe

at next year’s polls.

“…He must consider himself a very lucky man by all accounts if gets 500

votes and that’s because unlike President Mugabe’s candidature, his isn’t

based on any sound policy or any thought-out plan and much less any

tangible support base. It is based merely and purely on social media. And

in Zimbabwean politics, as he will soon enough find out, that is a

suicidal thing to do,” said Psychology Maziwisa, the former Zanu PF

director of information and now legislator for Highfield West.

Jacob Mafume of the People’s Democratic Party said it would appear that

the silly season of Zimbabwean politics is upon the country.

“The issue is that the main political parties are taking too long to form

a coalition leaving gaps that can be exploited. The issue is not to pursue

ideology but to create a platform to remove Mugabe,” he said.

MDC spokesman, Obert Gutu, said their party was a social democratic

political party that believes in multi-party democracy.

He said the MDC’s real political adversary remains Zanu PF and are not at

all concerned by Moyo’s candidacy.

“We are a seasoned political party with massive grassroots support and

tried and tested policies and programmes. Our record during the inclusive

government clearly proved that we have got what it takes to deliver

Zimbabwe to the next level,” said Gutu.

“Politics is a game of numbers and strategies. In a free and fair

election, no other political party in Zimbabwe can beat us. We are the

real dealt he only game in town,” added Gutu.

