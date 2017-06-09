Source: Mugabe dumps Zanu PF allies – DailyNews Live

Mugove Tafirenyika 9 June 2017

HARARE – As fears of another Zanu PF Bhora Musango in 2018 – internal

rebellion by disgruntled Zanu PF officials and supporters – persist within

the warring ruling party, President Robert Mugabe is becoming ever more

reliant on the youth league, which yesterday said it had the capacity to

effectively front the nonagenarian’s re-election bid next year.

This comes as Zanu PF has dealt yet another deadly blow to the party’s

senior officials, including Cabinet ministers and politburo members – as

the former liberation movement’s internal political dynamics keep changing

– subjecting all of them to internal primary elections if they wish to

stand as parliamentary candidates in the make-or-break 2018 polls.

The rising stock of the party’s youth wing also follows the electoral

shellacking that Mugabe received in the hotly-disputed 2008 presidential

elections – following a surprise rebellion by Zanu PF bigwigs and ordinary

supporters which came to be known as Bhora Musango.

With both insiders and political analysts warning that Mugabe could face a

similar rebellion next year, as he struggles to keep the deeply-divided

Zanu PF together, national youth league secretary Kudzanai Chipanga told

the Daily News yesterday that the nonagenarian’s ongoing rallies –

organised by party youths – were meant to show that they had the capacity

to mobilise successfully for his re-election next year.

“While we agree that members of the main wing of the party have a role to

play, theirs should be a complementary one, to support their children (the

youth league).

“And while parents support their school-going children materially, it

becomes abnormal when they begin to demand that they should write the

examination on behalf of their children,” the fast-rising and increasingly

influential Chipanga said.

In May last year, the youth league also organised a solidarity rally in

Harare for Mugabe, which was dubbed the One-Million Man march, and which

insiders said was the nonagenarian’s “test drive” of the youth and women’s

league mobilisation capacity ahead of next year’s watershed elections.

Zanu PF is currently sharply divided, with the camp which is rabidly

opposed to Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa succeeding Mugabe, the

Generation 40 (G40) faction, involved in a life-and-death tussle with the

VP’s backers, Team Lacoste.

Analysts have said complicating things for Mugabe is his current standoff

with disaffected war veterans, which has meant that the veteran leader now

has to look elsewhere for support.

Before his nasty divorce with war veterans, the former freedom fighters

had served as Mugabe’s and Zanu PF’s political power dynamos, playing

particularly significant roles to keep the nonagenarian on the throne in

the hotly-disputed 2000 and 2008 national elections which were both marred

by serious violence.

In 2008, Mashonaland East witnessed horrific violence which left an

estimated 200 MDC supporters dead, when Zanu PF led by war veterans went

on a retribution exercise to punish people suspected to have taken part in

that year’s Bhora Musango – which saw opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai

and the MDC beating Mugabe and Zanu PF in that year’s polls.

The late revered liberation struggle icon and Zimbabwe’s first black

military commander, Solomon Mujuru, was subsequently accused by Mugabe and

other Zanu PF bigwigs of having engineered the president’s defeat by

Tsvangirai.

The results of those elections were withheld for six long weeks by stunned

authorities, amid widespread allegations of ballot tampering and fraud

which were later given wings by former Zanu PF bigwigs who are now in

opposition ranks.

Amid the escalating tension in Zanu PF, as the brawling party factions

intensify their mindless bloodletting, the youth league also said

yesterday its rallies were meant to show that Mugabe remained their “sole”

presidential candidate for next year’s elections.

“The rallies we are holding are for the president to meet the youths, not

for senior party officials to settle their political scores. So, they

(Mugabe’s lieutenants) must know that they cannot approach this programme

with dirty hands.

“We understand there are some members who want to settle their scores at

our rallies but let it also be known to all and sundry that these

platforms are not meant for people to clear their names if they have cases

to answer, or to discipline anyone.

“They are not meant to say so and so is guilty of this and that. No, we

want to meet our president, period!” Chipanga told the Daily News.

Manicaland provincial youth chairperson Mubuso Chinguno also told the

Daily News that the youths were now the “water carriers” in Mugabe’s bid

to be re-elected in next year’s polls, where he is likely to clash against

a grand coalition led by Tsvangirai.

“For now, our pre-occupation is to make sure that we mobilise the youths

to participate in elections and vote for our icon (Mugabe) through these

rallies we are holding countrywide, in line with our mandate as the

vanguard of the party,” Chinguno said, adding that Mugabe’s next rally

scheduled for Mutare would see 60 000 supporters gathering at Sakubva

Stadium.

Meanwhile, many Zanu PF bigwigs risk losing their parliamentary and

possibly Cabinet posts after the party said it would subject sitting MPs

to primary elections, where they would stand against other aspiring

candidates for next year’s elections, including the youths.

Insiders said this was allegedly part of the wily Mugabe’s plan “to

incentivise and reward the youth league for its unwavering support” for

him.

“When the time comes, that is after the commissariat department has

furnished us with requirements for one to be an MP or a councillor, we

will go out there and encourage our colleagues to seek positions so that

they can become parliamentary portfolio committee chairpersons, council

chairpersons and so on.

“That way, we can be able to have representation at various

decision-making levels of government and local authorities, so that our

issues as youths are well articulated by people who understand them,”

Chinguno said.

Harare provincial youth league chairperson, Edson Takataka, also told the

Daily News that youths in the capital were enthusiastic about the

development and were raring to go.

“It’s now a matter of public record in the party that the only person who

will not be contested in Zanu PF is the president.

“We welcome this opportunity and there is a lot of enthusiasm among the

youths, especially here in Harare.

“We are now waiting for the party to officially announce that those

interested can start canvassing for votes,” Takataka told the Daily News.

