Mugabe escalates fight with war vets

Bridget Mananavire 13 April 2017

HARARE – President Robert Mugabe yesterday used the burial of the late

Brigadier General James Murozvi to reignite his feud with war veterans –

who he bluntly said were not special – in addition to rebuffing their

growing calls for the nonagenarian to step down now and pave the way for a

successor.

Most interestingly, Mugabe’s unexpected outburst was in stark contrast to

Tuesday’s address by the commander of the defence forces, General

Constantino Chiwenga, who paid a moving tribute to the war veterans for

the role they played both in the country’s liberation struggle war and in

Zanu PF.

Addressing mourners gathered at Murozvi’s burial at the National Heroes

Acre in Harare yesterday, Mugabe told the disgruntled ex-combatants that

they had no right to dictate to him how he was supposed to run Zanu PF.

“Not once did he (Murozvi) cause havoc, to say oh, government you are

messing up. He was different in character from other people who think that

when they are war veterans they have a right to dictate how things are run

in the party. No, he was well focused.

“Yes, we are war veterans, we are back, we were fighting for the people of

Zimbabwe, we have a party that leads us . . . not one that we have a right

to lead.

“In that party, yes, we hope as war veterans to be recognised for the work

we did, so that we agree with the ideology . . . as we should always agree

that politics leads the gun.

“So, he (Murozvi) was a straight man. That is what we ask of you (war

vets),” Mugabe thundered.

“That we have love and understanding, so that we have the right

ideological direction that we are not any different from everyone else.

“We are together with them (ordinary citizens), that today we suffer

together with everyone else . . . being a war veteran or anything . . . we

should be united . . . there is no difference.

“There should be no difference. We must unite, being led by the party,

Zanu PF . . . direction, direction, direction,” Mugabe, who turned up for

yesterday’s solemn occasion sporting a shaved head, added.

The increasingly frail nonagenarian has been having a tough time with a

large section of war veterans ever since they issued a scathing statement

on him in mid July last year.

Some of the Zanu PF bigwigs who were at the National Heroes Acre yesterday

told the Daily News that the 93-year-old’s statement was “worryingly at

odds” with the effusive praise that Chiwenga had given the war veterans

during a military parade for Murozvi at One Commando barracks on Tuesday.

“Your blood has indeed watered the Zimbabwe Flag as we used to sing during

the war of liberation. You have fought your fight.

“Ours is to continue it, pursuing with vigour, our role as the war

veterans of the liberation struggle, of being the ideological school of

the nation, custodians of the revolution and the bedrock upon which our

party, Zanu PF, shall continue to build itself for as long as we survive,”

Chiwenga said in his speech then.

Former freedom fighters have been feuding with Mugabe ever since they

broke their 41-year relationship with him mid last year, over their

worsening plight and the country’s deepening political and economic rot.

Until that time, the fed-up ex-combatants had served as Mugabe and Zanu

PF’s pillars, waging particularly brutal campaigns against opposition

leader Morgan Tsvangirai and the MDC, especially in the bloody elections

of 2000 and 2008.

Their stunning fallout with Mugabe and Zanu PF later saw their

chairperson, Christopher Mutsvangwa, being fired from both the Cabinet and

the ruling party last year, while many of their other top leaders were

also banished from the imploding former liberation movement, in addition

to being hauled before the courts.

Previous meetings to try and mend relations between the war vets and

Mugabe have failed to resolve the stalemate, with the former freedom

fighters setting difficult conditions for the nonagenarian, including that

he ditches alleged Generation 40 (G40) kingpins such as Higher Education

minister Jonathan Moyo and the ruling party’s national political

commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere.

In recent weeks, they have also ratcheted up their calls for Mugabe to

retire and pave the way for his long time aide and deputy, Emmerson

Mnangagwa, to take over the reins at both party and government levels.

Since their fallout with Mugabe first burst out into the open, after they

released their damning communique in which they savaged the Zanu PF leader

before serving him with divorce papers, the ex-combatants have not missed

an opportunity to take pot shots at Mugabe.

They have also claimed that Mugabe’s continued stay in power was now a

stumbling block to the country’s development, adding rather contemptuously

that the nonagenarian would be “a hard-sell” if he ever contemplated

contesting next year’s presidential poll.

Mugabe responded to all this by warning the war veterans that they would

be dealt with severely, including through the use of extra-judicial

suppression methods that his former liberation movement incorporated

during the country’s independence war – such as incarcerating dissenters

in inhuman dungeons where they were forced to live like caged rats.

Immediately after this threat, police swooped on some of the war veterans

executive members who were arraigned before the courts, which eventually

set them free.

